- Fixed: There is a graveyard on Factory
- Changed: Time decreased on Screamers (Not should jump in lower time)
- Fixed: In dispatches only when you select case + robot, the case spawn but not the robot
- Fixed: "Show jumpscares" is bugged after travel between maps
- Fixed: "Orders only" When you select for example Dolls + Case name the order was require a case name
- Feature: Increased the reward to orders (x5)
- Fixed: New extras gives $0
UPDATE 2.2.0
