28 July 2025 Build 19384106
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: There is a graveyard on Factory
  • Changed: Time decreased on Screamers (Not should jump in lower time)
  • Fixed: In dispatches only when you select case + robot, the case spawn but not the robot
  • Fixed: "Show jumpscares" is bugged after travel between maps
  • Fixed: "Orders only" When you select for example Dolls + Case name the order was require a case name
  • Feature: Increased the reward to orders (x5)
  • Fixed: New extras gives $0

