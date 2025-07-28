Alpha Net 7.8.5

1 Fixed the arrow collision of arrow trap

2 Fixed the bug that the arrow trap could not shoot arrows

3 Fixed the bug that the arrow trap placement did not distinguish between left and right

4 Fixed the bug of too many environmental creatures

5 Fixed the error of shift placing torches

6 Fixed the bug of client disconnection caused by falling stars at night

7 Fixed the bug that the player could not land after falling on the pressure plate

8 Adjusted the pressure plate to be detected only on the server

9 Fixed the bug that the pressure plate was loaded in the wrong direction on the client

Alpha Net 7.8.3

1 Adjusted the bug of fish spawning in the sky

2 Switched the spawning of fish between client players

3 Fixed the bug of fish position not being synchronized

4 Adjusted the spawning of skeleton monsters

5 Fixed the problem of too much water in the ocean of the client

Alpha Net 7.8.2

1 Fixed the bug that the background music could not be played

2 Modified the lighting from sudden change to gradual change in the underground

3 Adjusted the lighting intensity and range of the crystal

4 Fixed the lighting problem of jellyfish

5 Fixed the display and hiding of wires

6 Adjusted the color of water bodies

7 Fixed the bug that forest devourers could not be generated

8 Adjusted the frequency of vine generation

9 Adjusted the number of crystal stones, sculptures, and treasure chests generated

10 Fixed the bug that environmental creatures could not be destroyed

11 Fixed the bug that forest enemies could not be generated

12 Fixed the bug that ocean enemies could not be generated

13 Adjusted the judgment of the generation environment of skeleton monsters

Alpha Net 7.7.9

1 Fixed the bug that pottery jars could not be deleted after excavation

2 Fixed the bug that magic stars continued to switch between throwing and rotating and following players

3 Fixed the bug that heart blocks continued to switch between throwing and rotating and following players

4 The bug that players would collide when picking up items

5 Fixed the bug of the CD time of discarding items

6 Adjusted the picture of the angel statue

Alpha Net 7.7.8

1 Fixed a series of annoying warnings

2 Fixed the error report of the handle operation

3 Fixed the error report of generating network hair and chest armor

4 Fixed the backpack staff switching problem

5 Backpack exit Force switch to shortcut bar

6 Query exit Force switch to shortcut bar

7 Character bar exit Force switch to shortcut bar

8 Forging bar exit Force switch to shortcut bar