Are you ready for the new era of rocket-powered parkour? See what's new below.
Public Multiplayer Beta
You can now race online in the main build! Like & Share this video across your Discord servers 🤩
Tournaments
We added a tournament system that allows us to run multiple tournaments at the same time! You can also view past and planned tournaments directly from the main menu.
Steam Racing Fest Tournament
Anyone (even demo players) can compete in this tournament on the new map by LinT. Join from Main Menu > Tournaments. If you're a demo user and land in the top 3 you get a free Steam key.
Exclusive Creator Tournament
This VIP event is part of our first official marketing campaign. Selected influencers will compete for a grand cash prize of 1000 USD for claiming the #1 spot. If you'd like to get into this exclusive competition, please contact us.
Note: To make the Creator Tournament fair, some conditions on entry apply (i.e. your current playtime must be less than 10 hours). But don't worry, there will be more cash prize tournaments in the near future - accessible to everyone, including demo users.
General Improvements
New Intro, highlighting new features - don't skip, it only plays once! (unless changed in settings)
Welcome screen, recap of key features
Main menu, optimized performance
Start animation, transitions to sprint faster
Jungle-Maze, last loading point optimized to avoid micro-freezing
Islands-Nitro, made ramps wider and non-climbable in the center
Navigation, fixed controller navigation on various places
Localization, improved and streamlined to fit the new UI
Settings, framerate setting is now more user-friendly
Ghosts, support for selected tournaments
Disappearing hub, fixed an issue in case user profile migration from pc to another pc
Entrances, blind-fix preventing entrances loading issue
Multiplayer
Public build can enable multiplayer with code
Sessions with track/heat/current map number displayed
Added refresh button for lobbies
Rocket islands allowed for multiplayer games from beginning
Player UI (speed, time, tokens) hidden when spectating
Host ending session will close the lobby
Fixed missing version when connecting to lobby with different build
Cremo
Checkpoint-related crashes fix
Minimalistic start model added
Tracks produce footstep sounds now
Removed unnecessary rotation from billboard
Deadly rotator collision fixed
We're aware of requests related to additional controller support and will prioritize these in the upcoming updates. If there's something else you'd like to see in the next update, drop a comment on this post.
