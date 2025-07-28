Hello Runners ❤️‍🔥

Are you ready for the new era of rocket-powered parkour? See what's new below.

Public Multiplayer Beta

You can now race online in the main build! Like & Share this video across your Discord servers 🤩

Tournaments

We added a tournament system that allows us to run multiple tournaments at the same time! You can also view past and planned tournaments directly from the main menu.

Steam Racing Fest Tournament

Anyone (even demo players) can compete in this tournament on the new map by LinT. Join from Main Menu > Tournaments. If you're a demo user and land in the top 3 you get a free Steam key .

Exclusive Creator Tournament

This VIP event is part of our first official marketing campaign. Selected influencers will compete for a grand cash prize of 1000 USD for claiming the #1 spot . If you'd like to get into this exclusive competition, please contact us.

Note: To make the Creator Tournament fair, some conditions on entry apply (i.e. your current playtime must be less than 10 hours). But don't worry, there will be more cash prize tournaments in the near future - accessible to everyone, including demo users.

General Improvements

New Intro, highlighting new features - don't skip, it only plays once! (unless changed in settings)

Welcome screen, recap of key features

Main menu, optimized performance

Start animation, transitions to sprint faster

Jungle-Maze, last loading point optimized to avoid micro-freezing

Islands-Nitro, made ramps wider and non-climbable in the center

Navigation, fixed controller navigation on various places

Localization, improved and streamlined to fit the new UI

Settings, framerate setting is now more user-friendly

Ghosts, support for selected tournaments

Disappearing hub, fixed an issue in case user profile migration from pc to another pc

Entrances, blind-fix preventing entrances loading issue

Multiplayer

Public build can enable multiplayer with code

Sessions with track/heat/current map number displayed

Added refresh button for lobbies

Rocket islands allowed for multiplayer games from beginning

Player UI (speed, time, tokens) hidden when spectating

Host ending session will close the lobby

Fixed missing version when connecting to lobby with different build

Cremo

Checkpoint-related crashes fix

Minimalistic start model added

Tracks produce footstep sounds now

Removed unnecessary rotation from billboard

Deadly rotator collision fixed

We're aware of requests related to additional controller support and will prioritize these in the upcoming updates. If there's something else you'd like to see in the next update, drop a comment on this post.

Or join even better, join our Discord