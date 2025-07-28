 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19383986
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Runners ❤️‍🔥

Are you ready for the new era of rocket-powered parkour? See what's new below.

Public Multiplayer Beta

You can now race online in the main build! Like & Share this video across your Discord servers 🤩

Tournaments

We added a tournament system that allows us to run multiple tournaments at the same time! You can also view past and planned tournaments directly from the main menu.

Steam Racing Fest Tournament

Anyone (even demo players) can compete in this tournament on the new map by LinT. Join from Main Menu > Tournaments. If you're a demo user and land in the top 3 you get a free Steam key.

Exclusive Creator Tournament

This VIP event is part of our first official marketing campaign. Selected influencers will compete for a grand cash prize of 1000 USD for claiming the #1 spot. If you'd like to get into this exclusive competition, please contact us.

Note: To make the Creator Tournament fair, some conditions on entry apply (i.e. your current playtime must be less than 10 hours). But don't worry, there will be more cash prize tournaments in the near future - accessible to everyone, including demo users.

General Improvements

  • New Intro, highlighting new features - don't skip, it only plays once! (unless changed in settings)

  • Welcome screen, recap of key features

  • Main menu, optimized performance

  • Start animation, transitions to sprint faster

  • Jungle-Maze, last loading point optimized to avoid micro-freezing

  • Islands-Nitro, made ramps wider and non-climbable in the center

  • Navigation, fixed controller navigation on various places

  • Localization, improved and streamlined to fit the new UI

  • Settings, framerate setting is now more user-friendly

  • Ghosts, support for selected tournaments

  • Disappearing hub, fixed an issue in case user profile migration from pc to another pc

  • Entrances, blind-fix preventing entrances loading issue

Multiplayer

  • Public build can enable multiplayer with code

  • Sessions with track/heat/current map number displayed

  • Added refresh button for lobbies

  • Rocket islands allowed for multiplayer games from beginning

  • Player UI (speed, time, tokens) hidden when spectating

  • Host ending session will close the lobby

  • Fixed missing version when connecting to lobby with different build

Cremo

  • Checkpoint-related crashes fix

  • Minimalistic start model added

  • Tracks produce footstep sounds now

  • Removed unnecessary rotation from billboard

  • Deadly rotator collision fixed

We're aware of requests related to additional controller support and will prioritize these in the upcoming updates. If there's something else you'd like to see in the next update, drop a comment on this post.

Or join even better, join our Discord

