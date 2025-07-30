Hello Heroes,

we interrupt your summer to bring you a small-ish update for The Last Spell, AND an update for the apocalypse achievements!

Apocalypse Achievements

Apocalypse achievements now require the player to complete a map with a certain Apocalypse Level active, instead of a certain amount of modifiers. This is more similar to how it worked before, and should be less confusing to players

Localisation fix

Fixed two translation errors in German in the Metashop entries related to starting the game with a helmet or a usable.

Fixed a translation error in Ukrainian in the "How to Play" tab related to panic.

Bugfix