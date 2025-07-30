 Skip to content
30 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes,

we interrupt your summer to bring you a small-ish update for The Last Spell, AND an update for the apocalypse achievements!

Apocalypse Achievements

Apocalypse achievements now require the player to complete a map with a certain Apocalypse Level active, instead of a certain amount of modifiers. This is more similar to how it worked before, and should be less confusing to players

Localisation fix

  • Fixed two translation errors in German in the Metashop entries related to starting the game with a helmet or a usable.

  • Fixed a translation error in Ukrainian in the "How to Play" tab related to panic.

Bugfix

  • Fixed a bug where the Perk Death Denial didn’t work when a hero was killed by the perk Boom

