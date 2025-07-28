Boss chests now drop at least 1 legendary Warpaint.



Fixed a bug that crashed the game when hovering over a mythic Warpaint.



Fixed a UI related problem that sometimes required multiple attempts to properly select a button when clicking or hovering over it.



Fixed another Warpaint duplication bug.



We’ve heard your feedback and are currently working on transferring your old pigment inventory to the new system so that your progress from before the update is not lost. It will not be exactly the same amount, as the purpose and the pigments themselves have changed, but we are working on a solution that reflects the time you have already invested. We sadly can’t restore any Warpaints from the old system but we are going to implement new ways to make Warpaint farming easier - we apologize for that!Notes: