Thank you for your continued support and feedback for Stellar Witch. This patch brings some exciting updates and improvements to enhance your experience as you journey through the stars!

Changes

Starting Staff : Players now begin the game equipped with a single staff, ensuring you’re never left empty-handed on the battlefield!

Constellation Descriptions : Clarified and refined the descriptions for several constellations to provide better understanding and immersion.

Tutorial Improvements: Enhanced the tutorial to offer a smoother and more intuitive introduction to the game.

We’re committed to making Stellar Witch the best it can be, and we appreciate your ongoing support and feedback!