29 July 2025 Build 19383828 Edited 29 July 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note

Added

  • Steam Achievements! - We’ve added 29 brand-new Steam Achievements - and this is just the beginning! Can you unlock them all?

  • Camera Movement Keybindings - Our most requested feature is finally here! You can now customize the keys for camera movement - switch to WASD or anything else you prefer. (Just note: this will override any existing function tied to that key.)

Improved

  • Load/Save Improvements - We’ve resolved several bugs related to the Load/Save system to ensure a smoother experience.

  • Level 5 Performance - Level 5 is now more optimized, with improved performance in high-intensity enemy encounters.

  • Grow mode fix - You can no longer grow your organism outside the boundaries of the level

