28 July 2025 Build 19383809 Edited 28 July 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This adds the Mouse Emulator game mode for Windows. This game mode allows you to play other games, using the gun's laser as a mouse. The mode effectively adds compatibility with thousands of other games, using your real gun.

