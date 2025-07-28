🛠️ Scrapping Simulator Patch NotesG’day Scrappers!
This small patch comes with stability improvements, QOL Tweaks and Bug Fixes.
🔧 Scrapper Joe’s Item Detection System Overhauled
- Scrapper Joe’s detection logic has been reworked to more reliably detect items within his trigger zone. No more missed pickups or glitchy drop-offs!
🗑️ Sub E-Waste Tasks Removed
- Tasks involving Sub E-Waste have been scrapped from the Task Table. These low pay-out chores were more hassle than they were worth.
- Note: Any previously saved tasks have been revoked and will be re-rolled on next start-up to avoid any bugs or invalid values caused by the updated roll table.
🚛 Expanded Trolley Protection Zone
- The Trolley now includes a 1.5m x 1.5m safety buffer. This gives players more room to sort and stack their haul without NPCs interfering or grabbing items unexpectedly.
⏱️ Save Lockout After Sleeping
- To prevent save file corruption, a short lockout window now prevents manual saving or pausing immediately after waking up — allowing autosave to complete first.
- ➡️ If Autosaving is disabled, the lockout ends as soon as the sleep cycle finishes.
📋One-Click Player Log Export
- You’ll now find a "Generate Player Logs" button in the Pause Menu. This feature compresses your Save File and Logs into a .ZIP file for fast and effective bug reporting.
🌫️ Junk Items Cleaned Up
- The unnecessary particle effects from trash can loot have been removed to tidy up visuals and improve performance across the board.
Thanks again for all the bug reports, suggestions, and support!
Each patch brings us a step closer to the scrapper’s paradise we’re building together.
