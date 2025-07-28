🛠️ Scrapping Simulator Patch Notes

🔧 Scrapper Joe’s Item Detection System Overhauled

Scrapper Joe’s detection logic has been reworked to more reliably detect items within his trigger zone. No more missed pickups or glitchy drop-offs!



🗑️ Sub E-Waste Tasks Removed

Tasks involving Sub E-Waste have been scrapped from the Task Table. These low pay-out chores were more hassle than they were worth.



Note: Any previously saved tasks have been revoked and will be re-rolled on next start-up to avoid any bugs or invalid values caused by the updated roll table.



🚛 Expanded Trolley Protection Zone

The Trolley now includes a 1.5m x 1.5m safety buffer. This gives players more room to sort and stack their haul without NPCs interfering or grabbing items unexpectedly.



⏱️ Save Lockout After Sleeping

To prevent save file corruption, a short lockout window now prevents manual saving or pausing immediately after waking up — allowing autosave to complete first.



➡️ If Autosaving is disabled, the lockout ends as soon as the sleep cycle finishes.



📋One-Click Player Log Export

You’ll now find a "Generate Player Logs" button in the Pause Menu. This feature compresses your Save File and Logs into a .ZIP file for fast and effective bug reporting.



🌫️ Junk Items Cleaned Up

The unnecessary particle effects from trash can loot have been removed to tidy up visuals and improve performance across the board.





💚 Happy Scrapping!

G’day Scrappers!This small patch comes with stability improvements, QOL Tweaks and Bug Fixes.Thanks again for all the bug reports, suggestions, and support!Each patch brings us a step closer to the scrapper’s paradise we’re building together.