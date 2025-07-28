Hey everyone!



It’s finally happening. After years of solo development, Primal Planet is now in your hands. I can't wait for you to dive in and experience the full journey!

This game has been my everything. Over the past few years, I’ve had the chance to work on every part of it — from design and animation to worldbuilding and writing. My goal was to create something that feels both expansive and intimate: a quiet story about a father, his family, and their fight to survive in a beautiful, but dangerous world.

🎵 Original Soundtrack by Michael Kirby Ward

The soundtrack holds a special place in this project — composed by the amazing Michael Kirby Ward, whose music breathes life into every corner of this world.

The soundtrack is now available on Steam, either as a standalone or bundled with the game.

🎮 Special Launch Bundles

You can now grab Primal Planet in exclusive bundles with some of my all-time favorite games:

Rain World and Salt and Sanctuary. Truly an honor to be alongside them.

🎬 Brand-New Launch Trailer on IGN

The official release trailer just dropped on IGN! It gives you a look at never-before-seen environments, strange creatures, and emotional moments from later in the story. It’s a small taste of what’s waiting for you out there on Primal Planet.



Thank You!

Thank you so much for following me on this journey. Whether you’ve been here since the early days or you’re just discovering Primal Planet — I’m grateful you’re here.

If you enjoy the game, leaving a review means the world. It helps immensely with visibility on Steam and gives me direct feedback as a developer. Feel free to drop your thoughts here and reach out to me on my Discord — I’d love to hear from you!

—Seethingswarm

Primal Planet’s developer