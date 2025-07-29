Please restart the game to download the update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes
CharacterXuelin
- She’s now available in Ranked Matches.
- Flying Sword(Q)
- Cooldown 12/11/10/9/8s → 13/12/11/10/9s
Bug Fixes
- New accounts
- Can now access Tutorial 1 normally.
- Character sound settings will now be correctly applied.
- Safety ORB
- ORB duration will now be correctly applied.
- ORB’s range will now be correctly displayed.
- NiaH: Arcade Drop (Q)’s Cooldown Reduction is now correctly applied while using NiaH's Game World (R).
- Li Dailin:
- Blood Alcohol Content (BAC)(P)
- Dialed In’s damage will now be correctly applied in Level 2, 3.
- Dialed In’s 2nd Hit basic attack is now correctly applied as separate damage.
Changed files in this update