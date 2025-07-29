 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19383665
Update notes via Steam Community
We'll be rolling out the 8.2d Hotfix at 6 AM (UTC).
Please restart the game to download the update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes

Character

Xuelin
  • She’s now available in Ranked Matches.
  • Flying Sword(Q)
    • Cooldown 12/11/10/9/8s → 13/12/11/10/9s

Bug Fixes

  • New accounts
    • Can now access Tutorial 1 normally.
    • Character sound settings will now be correctly applied.

  • Safety ORB
    • ORB duration will now be correctly applied.
    • ORB’s range will now be correctly displayed.

  • NiaH: Arcade Drop (Q)’s Cooldown Reduction is now correctly applied while using NiaH's Game World (R).
  • Li Dailin:
    • Blood Alcohol Content (BAC)(P)
      • Dialed In’s damage will now be correctly applied in Level 2, 3.
      • Dialed In’s 2nd Hit basic attack is now correctly applied as separate damage.

Changed files in this update

