another round of fixes is here, so make sure to check out the patch notes below!
🔧 Fixes & Improvements:
- Pause Menu Fix - No more getting stuck in the pause menu while chatting with NPCs. Talk freely!
- Chief Cassette Bug - Chief's tapes now unlock as they should. Time to collect 'em all!
- Cutscene Teleport Fix - Players are now properly teleported after all cutscenes.
- Minor Texture Fixes - Polished a few visual inconsistencies.
- Collectibles Hitch Fix - Snagging those shiny collectibles should now feel smoother.
⚙️ Performance Boost:
- Low & Mid Settings Overhaul - Big improvements for lower-end PCs! The game should now run noticeably better on Low and Medium presets.
Thanks for writing down your reports, feedback and suggestions! We're still here, writing it all down, and taking time to include it in the game!
Stay cool!
Spread the word and follow our way!
And don't forget about our friends at Untold Tales
Changed files in this update