 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19383554 Edited 29 July 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Bytelanders,

another round of fixes is here, so make sure to check out the patch notes below!

🔧 Fixes & Improvements:
  • Pause Menu Fix - No more getting stuck in the pause menu while chatting with NPCs. Talk freely!
  • Chief Cassette Bug - Chief's tapes now unlock as they should. Time to collect 'em all!
  • Cutscene Teleport Fix - Players are now properly teleported after all cutscenes.
  • Minor Texture Fixes - Polished a few visual inconsistencies.
  • Collectibles Hitch Fix - Snagging those shiny collectibles should now feel smoother.


⚙️ Performance Boost:
  • Low & Mid Settings Overhaul - Big improvements for lower-end PCs! The game should now run noticeably better on Low and Medium presets.


Thanks for writing down your reports, feedback and suggestions! We're still here, writing it all down, and taking time to include it in the game!

Stay cool!

Spread the word and follow our way!
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram

And don't forget about our friends at Untold Tales

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link