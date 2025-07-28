Hi everyone, in this patch we have focus on improve player game experience
New:
- Added the “claim all” button on the achievements menu. You can now claim all achievements in one time
Improvements:
- Improved battle player info UI
Fixes:
- Fixed AI not use unlocked special edition cards
- Fixed window card details not work in some scenarios
- Fixed diamonds cost text format in some shop sections
- Fixed wrong card back used by AI in Singleplayer Ranked mode
- Fixed missing hero damage effect received
- Fixed various translations
Changed files in this update