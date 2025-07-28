 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19383540 Edited 28 July 2025 – 12:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Adjust the bond effects of Yaochi, Yinsha, Xiaoyao, Qingyan, Shenmu, and Sword Pavilion.

  2. Reduce the bonuses of some cultivation techniques and adjust the weight of technique refresh.

  3. Decrease the drop probability of scrolls.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3893911
