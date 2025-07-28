Adjust the bond effects of Yaochi, Yinsha, Xiaoyao, Qingyan, Shenmu, and Sword Pavilion.
Reduce the bonuses of some cultivation techniques and adjust the weight of technique refresh.
Decrease the drop probability of scrolls.
July 28th Update Notes
