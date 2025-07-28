Patch notes:

Fixed an issue where items placed by clients would disappear.



Fixed wall materials not loading properly from saved games.



Fixed large dogs occasionally breaking their movement animations, causing them to float or bounce.



Fixed critical needs notifications not disappearing after pets were adopted.



Improved level 1 and 2 cage doors: transitions between LODs are now smoother and less visually jarring (no more disappearing doors!).



Fixed billboard text not being visible through windows.



Toned down overly shiny grass in the morning lighting.



Updated the main menu scene to better support super ultra-wide monitors.



Hey everyone!A fresh update for Animal Shelter 2 just dropped! 🐾Thank you so much for your continued support, valuable feedback, and patience, we truly appreciate it 💛 We're constantly working to improve your experience and are already working on future fixes and improvements.Hugs,Animal Shelter 2 Team