28 July 2025 Build 19383537
Hey everyone!
A fresh update for Animal Shelter 2 just dropped! 🐾

Thank you so much for your continued support, valuable feedback, and patience, we truly appreciate it 💛 We're constantly working to improve your experience and are already working on future fixes and improvements.

Patch notes:

  • Fixed an issue where items placed by clients would disappear.
  • Fixed wall materials not loading properly from saved games.
  • Fixed large dogs occasionally breaking their movement animations, causing them to float or bounce.
  • Fixed critical needs notifications not disappearing after pets were adopted.
  • Improved level 1 and 2 cage doors: transitions between LODs are now smoother and less visually jarring (no more disappearing doors!).
  • Fixed billboard text not being visible through windows.
  • Toned down overly shiny grass in the morning lighting.
  • Updated the main menu scene to better support super ultra-wide monitors.




Stay tuned – more updates are on the way! 💡🐶🐱

Hugs,
Animal Shelter 2 Team

