A fresh update for Animal Shelter 2 just dropped! 🐾
Thank you so much for your continued support, valuable feedback, and patience, we truly appreciate it 💛 We're constantly working to improve your experience and are already working on future fixes and improvements.
Patch notes:
- Fixed an issue where items placed by clients would disappear.
- Fixed wall materials not loading properly from saved games.
- Fixed large dogs occasionally breaking their movement animations, causing them to float or bounce.
- Fixed critical needs notifications not disappearing after pets were adopted.
- Improved level 1 and 2 cage doors: transitions between LODs are now smoother and less visually jarring (no more disappearing doors!).
- Fixed billboard text not being visible through windows.
- Toned down overly shiny grass in the morning lighting.
- Updated the main menu scene to better support super ultra-wide monitors.
Stay tuned – more updates are on the way! 💡🐶🐱
Hugs,
Animal Shelter 2 Team
Changed files in this update