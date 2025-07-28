 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19383508
Update notes via Steam Community
✅ Fixed a bug where the crt filter didn't apply on the titlescreen camera on startup
✅ Changed some texts in Spanish and Catalan
✅ The hitbox when you jump to a lower level lasts a bit less
✅ If you closed the game between the cutscene inside Rovella's house and the outside, the cinematic bars and the music didn't behave properly when restarting from there
✅ Statue enemies weren't doing damage after being hit
✅ When going to the volcano from the mountains dashing, the selected camera wasn't the correct one
✅ Some spike traps didn't behave properly when exiting the room and entering again

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3745531
macOS Depot 3745532
Linux Depot 3745533
