✅ Fixed a bug where the crt filter didn't apply on the titlescreen camera on startup
✅ Changed some texts in Spanish and Catalan
✅ The hitbox when you jump to a lower level lasts a bit less
✅ If you closed the game between the cutscene inside Rovella's house and the outside, the cinematic bars and the music didn't behave properly when restarting from there
✅ Statue enemies weren't doing damage after being hit
✅ When going to the volcano from the mountains dashing, the selected camera wasn't the correct one
✅ Some spike traps didn't behave properly when exiting the room and entering again
v 0.9.936
