Hey all, small patch this week. The biggest change is this:



Zombies no longer lose their max shield when they revive. This makes kills earned as a zombie matter far more now, because when you kill enemies and they drop shield drops, you get to keep them after reviving. You now only lose shield when you die, not when you revive.



Have fun!

bencelot





----



[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

Max shield is now 60% instead of 40% (3 kills instead of 2)



Zombies no longer lose their collected max shield when they revive



When zombies revive, they respawn with exactly 50% health and shield



The heart drops during overtime now land at -0:30, -1:30, -2:30, -3:30



Players move 5% faster



Skill Healing vendor upgrades now give +10/20/30% instead of +15/30/45%



Skill duration/size/speed vendor upgrades now give +15/30/45% instead of +20/40/60%



Chemicals now cost $8000 instead of $6000



Added a new chemical called Supply Beacon. Supply beacon lets you summon a supply drop to your location with a 30s timer. The passive gives you +20% cash from loot on the ground







[SKILL CHANGES]

Beefcake's mutation now gives +2/4/6/8 isntead of +3/6/9/12 max hp per upgrade purchased. Raw max hp ranges from 16 to 72 instead of 20 to 90 max hp.



Manic Mechanic's mutation now gives +40% instead of +50% rate of fire



Automatic Armor cooldown now ranges from 15s to 8s (instead of fixed at 10s). Duration is 1.5 instead of 2.0s.



Revenge Rockets now fire back at gangsters and cops. The mutation gives 40/80/120/160% new rockets instead of 25/50/75/100%



Rambulance healing now ranges from 3 to 13.5 instead of 4 to 18 hp/s



Proximity Rounds trigger range vs gangsters reduced to 35/70/105/140 instead of 50/100/150/200m



Regeneration healing begins 1.5s after combat instead of 1s.



Boots of Travel speed begins after 1.5s instead of 1.0s. Move speed is now +16% to +72% instead of +14% to +63%



Stimpacks healing now ranges from 3 to 10 instead of 3 to 13.5. Stimpacks mutation health kit chance ranges from 8 to 32% isntead of 7 to 28%



Mana Shield duration is now 2s instead of 2.5s after casting a skill



Charged Shot mutation healing is now 20/40/60/80 instead of 15/30/45/60



Energy Vortex cooldown is now 2s faster



Hypnotic Army cooldown is now 2s faster, and max followers is +1 larger



Assassinate no longer prioritizes players with higher bounties, allowing it to instead focus on closer enemies