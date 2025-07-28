 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19383360
Hi everyone, in this patch we have focus on improve player game experience

New:


  • Added the “claim all” button on the achievements menu. You can now claim all achievements in one time


Improvements:


  • Improved battle player info UI


Fixes:


  • Fixed AI not use unlocked special edition cards
  • Fixed window card details not work in some scenarios
  • Fixed diamonds cost text format in some shop sections
  • Fixed wrong card back used by AI in Singleplayer Ranked mode
  • Fixed missing hero damage effect received
  • Fixed various translations

