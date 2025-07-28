As Tinkerer would put it, it's time for the community to control the means of production ːarchduckː

We present you with mod support for Hellcard. This includes our toolset along with documentation and a sample mod, The Hexer, available in the Steam Workshop.

The Tools

Hellcard was developed on our in-house engine called CUG. This means it features unique editors and workflows. And unique bugs. We tried documenting the process as much as possible, but there is a non-zero chance you will stumble upon weird behaviour.

As far as the support goes, please keep in mind that we have since moved with development to UE5. This means that while we will gladly fix any issues in CUG editors that might block you from creating your content, we won't be able to polish all the roughness out of them.

So, what can be modded?

Cards (that use preexisting mechanics with new logic).

Classes.

Outfits.

Enemies.

Arenas.

Torment modifiers.

Artifacts.

Influences.

Locations.

Particle effects.

What can't be modded in? Completely new mechanics, unless they can be scripted in. This is because mechanics are coded in C++, and we couldn't find a feasible way to expose them to modding stably and securely.

The Hexer

This is the first mod for Hellcard. While it was created as a proof of concept and a starting point for modders, it also offers a playable class along with a hefty number of new cards, artifacts, and monsters. While it contains a playable new class, it also reuses some content from the base game to show how new content can be modded in.





Who is the Hexer?

Training from early childhood, honing his body for combat with potions like blacksmith hones a blade with a whetstone, when asked for the purpose of this lifelong perseverance, the Hexer has only one answer:

"Well, monsters ain't gonna kill themselves."



Itemized contents

New Character Class: Hexer.

Character Look for Hexer.

32 new Cards.

3 new Artifacts.

New Location.

New Monster.

New Emoticons.

You can try it out here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3350421454

In order to play modded Hellcard in co-op, you will have to ensure that other players have the same set of modes active and use direct invites to create a party. Public matchmaking is disabled for modded versions of the game.

Modding, huh? How can I give it a try?

I thought you would never ask. Modding tools can be downloaded from our Git Hub. We are working on making them available as a free DLC for ease of use.

Full documentation, along with guides, sources, and assets for tools (and this mod) can be found here.

And last, but far from least, we are available in the Steam community on our modding subforum.

As always,

Stay safe in the paper dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstanty