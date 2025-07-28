Salutations, Colonisers!

The new patch is ready for playtesters. It introduces new map, new tech tree, new unit designs, quality of life improvements, and a lot of bugfixes. Read the log below for the full info:

New Map

Mound of Ancient is a massive new map that will be able to support 32 players. It might take a while to load, but once it’s up and running - experience this uncharted territory and let us know your impressions.

New Unit Designs

All the units received updated graphics in line with our concept art. With this, animation states have been improved to reflect the update.

Quality of Life Improvements



Performance & Gameplay Improvements:

Tech Tree has been implemented - now each improvement of a unit/building will be tied to a specific building. Select each building upon their construction and see what they offer. Tune it to your playstyle and prevail!

Hovering on Valor now displays how Valor is gained.

The wall placement mechanic has been improved so that it's easier to build walls.

Improved AI behavior to follow your direct attack orders and made aggro/retaliation behavior.

Trees in the game are much more optimized now.

UI & Visual Improvement:

Valor has a new graphic (top UI + bellow unit recruitment UI)

New icons for units, buildings and technologies;

Stone and Ore resources have new assets.

New projectile impacts have been added for all buildings (to better reflect their shape).

The Movement Marker is changed to green.

Audio Improvements:

New SFX added for Gampha (elephant-like creatures), Stone Thrower (Catapult), Wall Breaker (Battering Ram) and Bolt Launcher (Ballista).

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue where all sounds were 2D instead of 3D.

Fixed the issue where you could see resources and enemy buildings through a hidden Fog of War.

Fixed the issue where hovering mouse over dead trees would produce errors

Fixed the issue where an error would appear if you tried to order 100+ units to die at once.

Fixed the issue where Scipio's health bar is positioned too low.

Fixed the issue where medium and big trees displayed the wrong outline.

Fixed the issue where technologies 'Artillery Shields' and 'Advanced Chieftain Training' reappeared in the selection menu and could be researched again an infinite number of times.

Fixed the issue where outlines for groups of resources with different sizes were overlapping and causing inconsistencies in their selection.

Fixed the issue where Colonists didn't gather resources from tiles bigger than 1x1 if the order wasn't placed in the middle of those tiles.

Fixed the issue where Valor's speed up button appeared for units that were further in the recruitment queue.

Fixed the issue where the placement of the Settlement would be misaligned with its original position.

Fixed the issue where a small flash vfx would appear next to Scipio when they were attacking.

Fixed the issue that allowed you to place the Wall constructions on the non-buildable parts of the map that are positioned between buildable parts while the start and end points of the wall were unobscured by the Fog of War.

Fixed the issue where a construction preview of a single piece Wooden Wall used the old model.

Fixed the issue where the burrower's name overlapped with the health bar in the unit's selection UI.

And that would be all for this round of updates and improvements! Let us know how it goes and share your impressions in the comments and join our Discord server for the additional feedback and a chance to talk to the devs.



If you have any questions, be sure to check our previous post, where we answered some frequently asked questions.



We’ll have more improvements next week, so stay tuned!



Cantos Games



