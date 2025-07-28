This update will fix some minor issues :
- Volume and fullscreen control in Main menu
- Bug with no music during the run is fixed
- End Screen does not keep you from restarting a run anymore
- Minor graphic issues fixed
- Minor collider issues fixed
Enjoy!
Maze - First Update
