 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Monster Hunter Wilds THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19383060 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DCS Core

  • Mission state save. Added functionality to save all destroyed units (air or ground or infantry) in their positions as destroyed statics when mission state save is used. By default these statics are hidden in the editor, you can find them in the unit list. (We plan to bring waypoints state and groups options save in next update)

  • Cargo. Internal cargo support added for UH-1H, Mi-8 and Mi-24P

  • AI Aircraft. F4U-1D. Incorrect behavior if fuel runs out in some cases - fixed.

  • AI Aircraft. F4U-1D AI flight does not group attack with rockets - fixed.

  • AI Aircraft. Heavy planes tend to over-AoA when landing - fixed.

  • AI Aircraft. In some cases, when launching a semi-active missile, the aircraft would offset F-Pole maneuver beyond its radar’s gimbal limits and lose tracking - fixed.

  • AI Aircraft. Jalalabad AB. Traffic jam on the runway during landing of a helicopter group - fixed.

  • AI Aircraft. Refueling task doesn't react to stop flag - fixed.

  • AI Aircraft. Refuelling probe is not retracted if the refuelling ends according to stop condition - fixed.

  • AI Ground. SA-11, SA-2, and SA-3 launcher targeting algorithms improved.

  • AI Ground. Fixed AI logic to address possible collision of ground units witр aircraft parked or moving on the ground in some cases

  • AI Ground. Fixed cases when some of the dead units are not getting colder in the FLIR image. Adjusted the brightness of ground units in FLIR.

  • AI Ground. Sam sites are failing to rearm when supplied by a vehicle or airbase warehouse in some cases - fixed.

  • ME and Encyclopedia. Added a Search bar to unit lists with the ability to search by typing in any text.

  • QAG. Fixed operation years data for units WW2 and SA-2, and SA-3 sites.

  • QAG. Removed incorrect “Restrict Air-to-Ground Attack” option for helicopters in “Dogfight” mode..

  • QAG. Removed incorrect “Restrict Air-to-AIr Attack” option for helicopters SEAD SR mode.

  • QAG. In some cases ENEMY LOCATION is placed on an unsuitable surface - fixed.

  • QAG. Generator selects the helipad for the aircraft when the player chooses to start from the airfield on some terrains - fixed.

  • Weapons. AGM-84 family. Added a speed limit of 0.9M. 

  • Weapons. AGM-84H. Updated drag params. Flight model tuned and dynamic launch zone corrected.

  • Weapons. Fixed erroneous missile mass of AIM-7 family. Minor effect on missile flight performance due to mass adjustments. (Aim-7 inconsistencies with mass - Weapon Bugs - ED Forums)

  • Weapons. Fixed incorrect high-drag bomb parameters that could cause an AI aircraft to crash while performing an attack run.

  • Weapons. Implemented additional skins for bombs: Mk-81, Mk-82 BSU-33, Mk-82 BSU-86, Mk-82AIR, Mk-83AIR, Mk-84AIR, Mk-84, GBU-54, GBU-38, GBU-32, GBU-31, GBU-24, and GBU-10.

  • Weapons. Missiles proximity fuze can be triggered with electric power supply expired - fixed.

  • Weapons. SNEB HEAT rockets effectiveness was low against armored targets. The SNEB-68 cumulative factor values have been fixed.

  • Weapons. Low Tunguska missile accuracy - fixed.

  • Added: Currenthill Asset Pack

    • FV101 Scorpion Light Tank

    • FV107 Scimitar CRV

    • T-90A Main Battle Tank (MBT)

    • T-90M MBT

    • T-84 Oplot-M MBT

    • T-64 Bv 2017 MBT

    • M1130 Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicle

    • M-ATV MRAP

    • BMPT Terminator MBT support vehicle

    • 9K720 Iskander SRBM (with 9M723K1 Cluster/Unitary missiles)

    • M142 GMLRS (with M30A1/M31 missiles)

    • M142 ATACMS SRBM (with M39A1/M48 missiles)

    • Pantsir S1 SPAAGM (with 57E6 missile)

    • Tor M2 SHORAD (with 9M338 missile)

    • TOS-1A MRL (with MO.1.01.04M missile)

    • M1083 MTV Truck

    • IRIS-T SLM LN SAM (with IRIS-T SLM missile)

    • IRIS-T SLM STR SAM

    • IRIS-T SLM CP SAM

    • Tu-95MS Bomber (with Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles)

    • Mi-28N Attack Helicopter (with Ataka and Igla missiles)

    • Project 22160 Patrol Ship with SA-15 (Tor-M2)

    • Project 22160 Patrol Ship 

    • Known issues  - TU-95, Mi-28 and T-90A replace old assets, some issues with livery and loadout selection WIP. IRIS-T SLM -erroneous launch warning (WIP)


DCS: F-16C Viper by Eaglе Dynamics

  • Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP A-A MT slew to selected target with no inertial extrapolation.

  • Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP doesn't handoff to AGM-65 Maverick missiles when in MT mode.

  • Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP in MT mode determines air target range too precisely.

  • Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP higher than allowed zoom.

  • Fixed: SPI and weapon symbology decoupled from AN/AAQ-33 ATP when POINT track entered.

  • Fixed: AGM-65 seeker oscillates and de-slaves from SPI with AN/AAQ-33 ATP.

  • Fixed: GPS/INS guided weapons were missing the Azimuth Steering Line.

  • Fixed: LGB doesn't seem to track moving targets correctly.

  • Fixed: GBU-24 inherits and duplicates CCIP symbology.

  • Fixed: GBU-24 will not auto-lase.

  • Fixed: After  the first AGM-65 fired, The Maverick seeker/symbology gets stuck.



DCS: F/A-18C by Eagle Dynamics

  • Added the ability to designate an AWACS surveillance (SURV) Multi-Sensor Integration (MSI) track file as the Launch and Steering (L&S) or Designated Target 2 (DT2). This is a work in progress with expected changes/improvements later. When finalized, an instructional video will be provided. Known issues:

    • AIM-120 desync issues (not strictly an MSI issue, but rather more visible because of it)

    • Half-sized HAFU for MSI track in TWS radar mode.

    • Missing L&S, MSI-only tracks on SA page.

    • Incorrect AIM-120 RWR warnings from MSI-only launches.

    • Incorrect HMD indication of MSI-only targets as friendly.

    • All MSI targets should be in the priority ranking matrix.

    • Low priority tracks presentation missing.

    • HAFU's missing proper MEM flashing logic based on contributing source.

    • L&S Trackfile losing radar contribution causes the trackfile to be deleted and requires re-designating.

  • Fixed: Terrain Avoidance (TA) radar mode could produce strange parabolic shapes of sea surface.

  • Fixed: DTC countermeasure interval did not match aircraft's.


DCS: AH-64D by Eagle Dynamic

  • Added Total Controls keyboard unit profiles.

  • Fixed: Crash when using rockets with open panel George AI in some cases.

  • Fixed: Crash when trying to change weapons in George AI panel in some cases.

  • Fixed: George AI CPG WPTHZ list not accessible if TGT/THRT points are present but no CTRLM points.

  • Fixed: George AI switching to LOAL/LOBL audio switched.

  • Fixed: George CPG FWD AREA and PHS AREA searches revert to OWN PFZ search.

  • Fixed: George sometimes reports "Target lost" instead of "Target destroyed".

  • Fixed: George reports out of range when well within range.



DCS: CH-47F by Eagle Dynamic

  • Added. Ground detent position for the Thrust Cont Lever.

  • Fixed. MFD airspeed readout on map only displayed ground speed.

  • Fixed. "Insert Before" command unable to cancel.

  • Fixed. Incorrect total size for the Embarking task.


DCS: Mi-24P Hind by Eagle Dynamic

  • Added new controls binds for:

    • Wipers

    • Pedal damper

    • Fuel cut-off

    • Multicrew control assumed

    • Hydraulic system switches


DCS: JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations

  • Fixed. TDC axis behavior in AA TWS EXP mode

  • Fixed. HPT information on radar page

  • Fixed. HUD in AA gun mode should not show non-AA contact SPI indicator

  • Updated. RWR database


DCS: OH-58D Kiowa Warrior by Polychop Simulations

  • Fixed: All digital data on dash detaching from dash on NAV SETUP page.

  • Fixed: Perf Page CALC button requiring two button presses.

  • Fixed: Hog menu CLASSIFICATION, PRECEDENCE, ACKNOWLEDGE lead to an endless loop.

  • Fixed: No WPT carat displayed on VSD heading tape in DIR WPT mode when no route is loaded.

  • Fixed: CTD when attempting to slot into the CPG seat of a dynamic slot in multiplayer.


DCS: MiG-21bis by Magnitude 3

  • Reorganized kneeboard pages order.

  • Added kneeboard RSBN and ARK data for Germany Cold War map.


DCS: F4U-1D Corsair by Magnitude 3

  • Flight Model & Systems:

    • Added Master On/Off Switch for WEP.

    • Repurposed unused fuel pressure gauge into a water pressure gauge

  • Art:

    • Corsair External Model:

      • Fixed back-face culling on HF Antenna mast.

      • Fixed numerous smoothing errors.

      • Fixed damage visibility for large flap gaps.

      • Fixed right wing folding mech aileron rod poking through the wing.

      • Fixed missing right wing fold mech on LoD 02.

      • Fixed HVAR pylon UVs on LoDs 01, 02 & 03.

      • Fixed missing small flap gaps on LoDs 01, 02 & 03.

    • Corsair Cockpit Model:

      • Fixed numerous ambient occlusion errors.

      • Fixed pilot and inner canopy not showing in mirrors’ reflection.

      • Adjusted instrument glass alpha texture.

      • Adjusted click point for the HVAR distribution box’s on/off switch.

      • Added missing control cables.

      • Added Master On/Off Switch for WEP.

      • Repurposed unused fuel pressure gauge into a water pressure gauge

      • Updated 4K & 2K textures

    • Essex Class Carrier:

      • Added collision shell at Paddle’s platform.

  • Miscellaneous:

    • Added more engine sounds.

    • Adjusted the engine and propeller sounds. (WIP)


Flaming Cliffs by Eagle Dynamics

  • Su-33. Added Iraq instant action missions

  • Su-33 HS campaign, mission 20. Added conditions to Mission Goals.




DCS: Afghanistan Map by Eagle Dynamics

  • Improved vegetation throughout the map. A new principle of vegetation distribution has been used to improve vegetation density. However, tree models are still under development. Dimensional models are used instead.

  • Adjusted the combat area boundaries for the Mission Generator; this now covers the entire detailed map and the sea.

  • Changed the lower and upper temperature limits by 10 degrees Celsius for all seasons.

  • Improved textures of the ground surface of the entire map, color correction, and added many large and small details.

  • The unnatural blue color near the banks of rivers and lakes has been removed in many places.

  • Improved Normal Map textures for the entire terrain.

  • Fixed artifacts and visual defects on the Normal Map textures of the ground surface.

  • Improved texture of distribution of ground surface types: rocks, grass, sand, etc.

  • Improved textures for ground surface types: rocks, grass, sand, etc.

  • Fixed many places where roads displayed on the map (ME/F10) and were missing.

  • The road network has been improved throughout the entire territory.

  • Fixed many places where there were unnatural differences in the elevation of lakes, rivers and roads.

  • Fixed many places where city blocks, villages, and fields were displayed incorrectly.

  • Fixed visual and technical errors in 3D models: switching LODs, collision, and excess geometry.

  • Improved river crossing textures.

  • Improved textures of airfield markings.

  • Fixed missing life parameters for some objects.

  • Improved the ME/F10 map. Added borders and names of Afghanistan provinces.

  • The map now displays the location of FOB, FB, and COP with a green triangle. The names appear near maximum zoom.

  • Added TAD maps.

  • Removed duplicates of some TAD map textures for better optimization.

  • D I Khan radio beacon changed from VORTAC to NDB type.


DCS: Southwest Afghanistan Map by Eagle Dynamics

  • Added unique object Mausoleum of Ahmad Shah Durrani to the city of Kandahar.

  • Improved surface color textures for airfields: Bost, Camp Bastion, Camp Bastion Heliport, Chaghcharan, Dwyer, Farah, Herat, Kandahar, Kandahar Heliport, Maymana Zahiraddin Faryabi, Nimroz, Qala i Naw, Shindand, Shindand Heliport, and Tarinkot.

  • Kandahar Airfield - scenes have been improved: The scene is filled with a large number of objects, fences have been removed from the roads, and the road network in the vicinity of the airfield has been improved.

  • Kandahar Airfield - improved taxiing of bots along taxiways; they now use a more optimal route.

  • Kandahar Airfield - improved taxiway network from parking areas N05-N16 to the runway.

  • Kandahar Airfield - fixed typo in the name of the Juliet ramp, previously it was Juliett.

  • Kandahar Airfield - fixed typo in the name of the Oscar ramp, previously it was Oskar.

  • Maymana Zahiraddin airfield - improved taxiing of bots along taxiways; they now use a more optimal route.

  • Chaghcharan Airfield - improved scenes in the vicinity of the airfield, road network, cities, villages, and fields.

  • Dwyer Airfield - Improved road network around the airfield and connected it to the main Afghan road network.

  • Dwyer Airfield - the model of the lights at the ends of the runway has been replaced with a model of lights built into the surface of the runway.

  • Dwyer Airfield added lights to runway 05/23.

  • Camp Bastion airfield - fixed typo in the name of the Juliet ramp, previously it was Juliett.

  • Bastion Heliport airfield - taxi routes along taxiways have been optimized; bots now use shorter routes from parking areas to the runway.

  • Tarinkot airfield - parking lots 21, 22, 23, and 24 removed.

  • Qala i Naw Airfield - scenes have been improved and issues with excessive scaling of some objects have been fixed.

  • Qala i Naw Airfield - fixed some issues with the surface mesh, and mountain slopes and roads are now more realistic.

  • Herat Airfield - removed objects obstructing PAPI view.


DCS: East Afghanistan Map by Eagle Dynamics

  • Added unique objects to the city of Kabul, such as: National Assembly, Square Fortress Kabul, Babur Garden, and the Kabul National Stadium.

  • The area between the settlements of Gardez and Khost has been significantly improved. Improvements have affected all aspects: road network, rivers, lakes; settlements; fields; unique scenes; vegetation, and ground surface textures.

  • Added Forward Operating Bases (FOB): FOB Clark, FOB Gardez, FOB Thunder, FOB Tellier, FOB Camp Dubs, and FOB Camp Julien.

  • Added Patrol Bases (PB): PB Khost, PB QRF Base.

  • Added Combat Outpost (COP) Deysie.

  • Improved surface color textures for airfields: Bagram, Bamyan, FOB Salerno, Gardez, Ghazni Heliport, Jalalabad, Kabul, Khost, Sharana, and Urgoon Heliport.

  • Improved resolution of ground textures in the vicinity of Kabul.

  • Bagram Airfield - Delta ramp parking areas D04-D07 can now accommodate C-130s, and parking area D09 has been added.

  • Bagram Airfield - added lights to runway 03L.

  • Bagram Airfield - improved ground textures, added details, and fixed artifacts.

  • Bagram Airfield - scenes have been improved that includes some objects in roads.

  • Bagram Airfield - changes have been made to the unique scene on the Romeo ramp.

  • Bagram Airfield - changes have been made to the unique scene on the Mike ramp.

  • Bagram Airfield - airfield markings have been improved.

  • Bagram Airfield - PAPI added to runway 03L.

  • Bagram Airfield - Runway 03R approach lights corrected for course.

  • Bagram Airfield - fixed the collision of the aircraft with the hangar building when leaving parking lot N11.

  • Bagram Airfield - The Romeo ramp can now accommodate CH-47s.

  • Khost Heliport airfield has been renamed FOB Salerno and assigned the ICAO code "OASL".

  • FOB Salerno Airfield - runway surface improved.

  • FOB Salerno Airfield - Unique scene improved. The scene is now more populated with objects.

  • Kabul Airfield - improved road network and scenes in the northern part of the airfield area.

  • Kabul Airfield - improved airfield markings.

  • Kabul Airfield - duplicate names of parking lots at Kabul Airfield 6S-01, 6S-02 have been corrected, duplicate names have been replaced with 6U-01 and 6U-02.

  • Jalalabad Airfield - fixed helicopters getting stuck on the taxiway after landing.

  • Jalalabad Airfield - fixed a collision when landing aircraft during a paired landing.

  • Jalalabad Airfield - added landing lights on runway 13/31.

  • Jalalabad Airfield - the number 11 was added to the parking spaces in markings, which were previously omitted.

  • Urgoon Airfield - fixed collision of aircraft on the runway with scene objects.


Campaigns

DCS: F-16C First in Weasels Over Syria Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims

  • All missions - Updated to include the ATP


DCS: F-16C Last Out: Weasels over Syria II Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims

  • All missions - Updated to include the ATP


A-10C / A-10C II Tactical Training Qualification Campaigns by Maple Flag Missions

  • Updated all missions. Corrected radio transmission issues and removed annoying route altitude warning triggers.


DCS: F/A-18C Inherent Resolve Campaign by Looking Glass

  • Mission 2 - Task Force Zeus. Adjusted trigger - Task Force Zeus getting damaged after mission success will not force mission fail.

  • Mission 4 - The Damned. Fixed error on Mission brief PDF and in game Kneeboard (waypoint 4 - codeword nexus).


DCS: F/A-18C Raven One: Dominant Fury by Baltic Dragon 

  • M01: fixed rare issue with Cajun not disconnecting from the tanker

  • M06: fixed issue with Cajun dropping into the sea after takeoff and mission not progressing correctly.


DCS: F-18C The Rampagers by Baltic Dragon and Whipbird Productions

  • All missions updated to accommodate security update to API function call 

  • Mission 9 updated to accommodate updated weapons effects 

  • Mission 10 scoring updated 

  • Mission 12 updated to accommodate updated weapons effects 

  • Mission 15 briefing and kneeboard updated


DCS: F/A-18C The Arctic Thunder by Baltic Dragon 

  • Mission 1: reverted player's aircraft to cold start


DCS: F-16C: The Gamblers Campaign by Baltic Dragon 

  • Mission 3: removed option for player to engage the convoy alone, as it sometimes led to confusion added note clarifying attack sequence for first target 

  • Mission 4: corrected wingman's name from Pyro to Flash; added missing TACAN for Flash 

  • Mission 5: fixed issues with some static soldiers pretending to be David Copperfield and hovering above ground 

  • Mission 6: fixed problem caused by new bomb splash damage, where attack on AAA would also destroy a technical, which is a later target; removed double "rifle" call during second maverick shot

  •  Mission 9: fixed missing comms during RTB and / or before AAR; prevented Syrian SA-11 from shooting at player enroute; fixed scoring in the mission - it will now be possible to get 100 points again


DCS: F/A-18C Operation Green Line by Badger633

  • Mission9: New radio conflicts at start fixed, AI adjusted

  • Mission 11: Additional AI safety trigger added


DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion by Badger633

  • Mission 2 both variants: Improved landing trigger


DCS: F/A-18C: Raven One by Baltic Dragon

  • Mission 6: fixed problems with a script pop-up on the way to WP 2; fixed a bug where Clam would detach and climb endlessly until he runs out of fuel

  • Mission 7: fixed rare issue with Psycho not dropping the smoke mark on deck

  • Mission 11: fixed issue with Shadow 41 blocking deck during recovery

  • Mission 13: fixed problems with a script pop-up after takeoff


DCS: UH-1H Peacekeeper Lebanon Campaign by Flying Cyking

  • All Missions: Adjusted Naqoura static unit placement. Changed Naqoura beacon to 280 kHz. Updated kneeboard with new naqoura beacon.

  • Mission 09 - "Sheeba Farms". Adjusted trigger settings to mark target as destroyed. Resaved FOB Settings -> all weapons available.


DCS: F-4E Northern Defenders 'Phantoms Rising' Campaign by Flying Cyking

  • Mission 07 - "CAS Banak". Removed debug messages for Target 2 & 3. Added missing BRA for a Darkstar subtitle.

  • Mission 10 - "Finland CAS". Adjusted AAA & manpad threats in AO.


DCS: UH-1H The Huey Last Show Campaign by SorelRo

  • Mission 3. FAC AI behaviour tweaked. Triggers revised.


DCS: P-51D Debden Eagles Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Mission 3: Further scripting error fixes


Changed files in this update

DCS Wold Content Depot 223751
  • Loading history…
DLC 223770 DLC Mustang Depot 223770
  • Loading history…
DLC 240280 DLC KA-50 Depot 240280
  • Loading history…
DLC 240300 DLC CA Depot 240300
  • Loading history…
DLC 240500 DLC UH-1H Huey Depot 240500
  • Loading history…
DLC 245570 DLC A-10A Depot 245570
  • Loading history…
DLC 245580 DLC Su-25 Depot 245580
  • Loading history…
DLC 245810 DLC A-10C Depot 245810
  • Loading history…
DLC 249310 DCS: Mi-8MTv2 Hip (249310) Depot Depot 249310
  • Loading history…
DLC 250300 DLC F-15C Depot 250300
  • Loading history…
DLC 250310 Su-27: DCS Flaming Cliffs DLC (250310) Depot Depot 250310
  • Loading history…
DLC 250990 DCS: Fw 190 D-9 Depot 250990
  • Loading history…
DLC 306240 DCS: F-86F Sabre Depot 306240
  • Loading history…
DLC 316960 DCS: Bf 109 K-4 Kurfürst (316960) Depot Depot 316960
  • Loading history…
DLC 316961 Black Shark 2: Republic Campaign (316961) Depot Depot 316961
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 316963 Su-27: The Ultimate Argument Campaign (316963) Depot Depot 316963
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 316964 DCS: MiG-21bis (316964) Depot Depot 316964
  • Loading history…
DLC 316965 DCS: L-39 Albatros (316965) Depot Depot 316965
  • Loading history…
DLC 316966 DCS: C-101 (316966) Depot Depot 316966
  • Loading history…
DLC 316967 DCS: MiG-15Bis (316967) Depot Depot 316967
  • Loading history…
DLC 411890 DCS: Strait of Hormuz Map (411890) Depot Depot 411890
  • Loading history…
DLC 411891 DCS: NEVADA Test and Training Range Map (411891) Depot Depot 411891
  • Loading history…
DLC 411892 DCS: M-2000C (411892) Depot Depot 411892
  • Loading history…
DLC 411893 DCS: F-14 Tomcat (411893) Depot Depot 411893
  • Loading history…
DLC 411894 DCS: F-5E Tiger II (411894) Depot Depot 411894
  • Loading history…
DLC 411900 F-15C: Red Flag Campaign (411900) Depot Depot 411900
  • Loading history…
DLC 411901 A-10C: Red Flag Campaign (411901) Depot Depot 411901
  • Loading history…
DLC 411910 DCS: SA342M Gazelle (411910) Depot Depot 411910
  • Loading history…
DLC 411911 A-10C: Enemy Within Campaign (411911) Depot Depot 411911
  • Loading history…
DLC 411920 DCS: Spitfire Mk IX (411920) Depot Depot 411920
  • Loading history…
DLC 411930 DCS: AJS-37 Viggen (411930) Depot Depot 411930
  • Loading history…
DLC 411940 Depot 411940
  • Loading history…
DLC 411950 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet (411950) Depot Depot 411950
  • Loading history…
DLC 549200 A-10C: Piercing Fury Campaign (549200) Depot Depot 549200
  • Loading history…
DLC 555530 A-10C: Advanced Aircraft Training Qualification Campaign (555530) Depot Depot 555530
  • Loading history…
DLC 555531 A-10C: Basic Flight Training Campaign (555531) Depot Depot 555531
  • Loading history…
DLC 555532 P-51D: High Stakes Campaign (555532) Depot Depot 555532
  • Loading history…
DLC 602620 A-10C: Stone Shield Campaign (602620) Depot Depot 602620
  • Loading history…
DLC 602621 Mi-8MTV2: The Border Campaign (602621) Depot Depot 602621
  • Loading history…
DLC 602622 F-5E: Aggressors Basic Fighter Maneuvers Campaign (602622) Depot Depot 602622
  • Loading history…
DLC 602623 The Museum Relic Campaign (602623) Depot Depot 602623
  • Loading history…
DLC 684850 DCS: Normandy 1944 Map (684850) Depot Depot 684850
  • Loading history…
DLC 684851 DCS: World War II Assets Pack (684851) Depot Depot 684851
  • Loading history…
DLC 685080 F-5E: Aggressors Air Combat Maneuver Campaign (685080) Depot Depot 685080
  • Loading history…
DLC 695860 Spitfire: Epsom Campaign (695860) Depot Depot 695860
  • Loading history…
DLC 706180 A-10C: Tactical Training Qualification Campaign (706180) Depot Depot 706180
  • Loading history…
DLC 726690 Su-33 for DCS World (726690) Depot Depot 726690
  • Loading history…
DLC 728300 F-15C: The Georgian War Campaign (728300) Depot Depot 728300
  • Loading history…
DLC 728301 Mi-8MTV2: Oilfield Campaign (728301) Depot Depot 728301
  • Loading history…
DLC 728302 UH-1H: Argo Campaign (728302) Depot Depot 728302
  • Loading history…
DLC 759130 DCS: AV-8B Night Attack V/STOL (759130) Depot Depot 759130
  • Loading history…
DLC 780140 P-51D Mustang: Operation Charnwood Campaign (780140) Depot Depot 780140
  • Loading history…
DLC 890250 DCS: M-2000C - Red Flag Campaign by Baltic Dragon (890250) Depot Depot 890250
  • Loading history…
DLC 890290 DCS: L-39 Albatros - Kursant Campaign (890290) Depot Depot 890290
  • Loading history…
DLC 917390 DCS: Yak-52 (917390) Depot Depot 917390
  • Loading history…
DLC 918970 F-15C: Aggressors BFM Campaign (918970) Depot Depot 918970
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System (933980) Depot Depot 933980
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 NS430 for Mi-8 Depot 933981
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 NS430 for L-39 Depot 933982
  • Loading history…
DLC 935010 DCS: Mi-8MTV2 and Ka-50 Memory of a Hero Campaign (935010) Depot Depot 935010
  • Loading history…
DLC 957110 MiG-29: DCS Flaming Cliffs (957110) Depot Depot 957110
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024700 DCS: Combined Arms Frontlines Georgia Campaign (1024700) Depot Depot 1024700
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024701 DCS: P-51D Mustang Blue Nosed Bastards of Bodney Campaign (1024701) Depot Depot 1024701
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024702 DCS: MiG-19P Farmer (1024702) Depot Depot 1024702
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024703 DCS: Christen Eagle II (1024703) Depot Depot 1024703
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024704 DCS: Spitfire LF Mk.IX The Big Show Campaign (1024704) Depot Depot 1024704
  • Loading history…
DLC 1061310 DCS: A-10C Warthog - The Enemy Within 3.0 Campaign (1061310) Depot Depot 1061310
  • Loading history…
DLC 1084210 DCS: I-16 (1084210) Depot Depot 1084210
  • Loading history…
DLC 1090850 DCS: F-16C Viper (1090850) Depot Depot 1090850
  • Loading history…
DLC 1101970 DCS: Fw 190 A-8 (1101970) Depot Depot 1101970
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120300 DCS: Syria Map (1120300) Depot Depot 1120300
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120301 DCS: The Channel Map (1120301) Depot Depot 1120301
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120302 F/A-18C: Aggressors BFM Campaign (1120302) Depot Depot 1120302
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120304 DCS: P-47D Thunderbolt (1120304) Depot Depot 1120304
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120305 DCS: Supercarrier (1120305) Depot Depot 1120305
  • Loading history…
DLC 1136150 DCS: Bf 109 K-4 Kurfürst - Jagdflieger Campaign (1136150) Depot Depot 1136150
  • Loading history…
DLC 1141980 DCS: UH-1H Huey - Worlds Apart Campaign (1141980) Depot Depot 1141980
  • Loading history…
DLC 1199120 DCS: JF-17 Thunder (1199120) Depot Depot 1199120
  • Loading history…
DLC 1347090 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet - Serpents Head 2 Campaign (1347090) Depot Depot 1347090
  • Loading history…
DLC 1357330 DCS: F-86F Sabre: Hunters Over the Yalu Campaign (1357330) Depot Depot 1357330
  • Loading history…
DLC 1405240 DCS: Mi-8MTV2 Crew Part 1 Campaign (1405240) Depot Depot 1405240
  • Loading history…
DLC 1405241 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Raven One Сampaign (1405241) Depot Depot 1405241
  • Loading history…
DLC 1417260 DCS: A-10C II Warthog (1417260) Depot Depot 1417260
  • Loading history…
DLC 1418400 DCS: Fw 190 A-8 Horrido! Campaign (1418400) Depot Depot 1418400
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536950 DCS: F-5E Black Sea Resolve '79 Campaign (1536950) Depot Depot 1536950
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536951 DCS: AV-8B Sky Warrior Campaign (1536951) Depot Depot 1536951
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536952 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Rising Squall Campaign (1536952) Depot Depot 1536952
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536953 DCS: F-16C Viper Red Flag 21-1 Campaign (1536953) Depot Depot 1536953
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536954 DCS: F-14A Zone 5 Campaign (1536954) Depot Depot 1536954
  • Loading history…
DLC 1537760 DCS: F/A-18C Operation Pontus Campaign (1537760) Depot Depot 1537760
  • Loading history…
DLC 1593360 DCS: Mi-24P HIND (1593360) Depot Depot 1593360
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610880 DCS: P-47D Thunderbolt Wolfpack Campaign (1610880) Depot Depot 1610880
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610881 DCS: Black Shark 2 Pandemic Campaign (1610881) Depot Depot 1610881
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610882 DCS: A-10C II Tank Killer Operation Persian Freedom Campaign (1610882) Depot Depot 1610882
  • Loading history…
DLC 1643290 DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion Campaign (1643290) Depot Depot 1643290
  • Loading history…
DLC 1677150 DCS: Mariana Islands Map (1677150) Depot Depot 1677150
  • Loading history…
DLC 1678260 DCS: F-14A Fear the Bones Campaign (1678260) Depot Depot 1678260
  • Loading history…
DLC 1683700 DCS: MiG-21bis Battle of Krasnodar Campaign (1683700) Depot Depot 1683700
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690510 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for C-101EB (1690510) Depot Depot 1690510
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690511 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for C-101СС (1690511) Depot Depot 1690511
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690512 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for L-39С (1690512) Depot Depot 1690512
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690513 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for Mi-8MTV2 (1690513) Depot Depot 1690513
  • Loading history…
DLC 1721210 DCS: MiG-21 Constant Peg Campaign (1721210) Depot Depot 1721210
  • Loading history…
DLC 1724230 DCS: Mosquito FB VI (1724230) Depot Depot 1724230
  • Loading history…
DLC 1725570 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System (1725570) Depot Depot 1725570
  • Loading history…
DLC 1770580 DCS: AH-64D (1770580) Depot Depot 1770580
  • Loading history…
DLC 1853640 DCS: A-10C Tank Killer Iron Flag Part 1 (1853640) Depot Depot 1853640
  • Loading history…
DLC 1855800 DCS: UH-1H Huey Paradise Lost (1855800) Depot Depot 1855800
  • Loading history…
DLC 1882810 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for SA342 Gazelle (1882810) Depot Depot 1882810
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941330 DCS: MAD Campaign by Stone Sky (1941330) Depot Depot 1941330
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941331 DCS: AV-8B Hormuz Freedom Campaign by SorelRo (1941331) Depot Depot 1941331
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941332 DCS: F/A-18C Operation Cerberus North by Ground Pounder Sims (1941332) Depot Depot 1941332
  • Loading history…
DLC 1952280 DCS: A-10C Operation Agile Spear Campaign by Combat King Simulations (1952280) Depot Depot 1952280
  • Loading history…
DLC 1961240 DCS: F-14B Operation Sandworm Campaign by Sandman Simulations (1961240) Depot Depot 1961240
  • Loading history…
DLC 2004130 DCS: Spitfire Beware! Beware! Campaign by Reflected Sims (2004130) Depot Depot 2004130
  • Loading history…
DLC 2017210 DCS: South Atlantic (2017210) Depot Depot 2017210
  • Loading history…
DLC 2019580 DCS: MAD JF-17 Campaign by Stone Sky (2019580) Depot Depot 2019580
  • Loading history…
DLC 2057930 DCS: F/A-18C Raven One: Dominant Fury campaign by Baltic Dragon (2057930) Depot Depot 2057930
  • Loading history…
DLC 2071330 DCS: Mirage F1 (2071330) Depot Depot 2071330
  • Loading history…
DLC 2147490 DCS: MB-339 (2147490) Depot Depot 2147490
  • Loading history…
DLC 2214600 DCS: Black Shark 3 (2214600) Depot Depot 2214600
  • Loading history…
DLC 2236870 DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion II Campaign by Badger633 (2236870) Depot Depot 2236870
  • Loading history…
DLC 2281560 DCS: Mosquito V for Victory Campaign by Reflected Simulations (2281560) Depot Depot 2281560
  • Loading history…
DLC 2281600 DCS: F-14 Speed & Angels Campaign by Reflected Simulations (2281600) Depot Depot 2281600
  • Loading history…
DLC 2286850 DCS: MAD AH-64D Campaign by Stone Sky (2286850) Depot Depot 2286850
  • Loading history…
DLC 2288320 DCS: DCS: AV-8B Kerman Campaign by Ground Pounder Sim (2288320) Depot Depot 2288320
  • Loading history…
DLC 2316470 Depot 2316470
  • Loading history…
DLC 2316890 Depot 2316890
  • Loading history…
DLC 2320360 Depot 2320360
  • Loading history…
DLC 2413980 Depot 2413980
  • Loading history…
DLC 2431910 Depot 2431910
  • Loading history…
DLC 2518950 Depot 2518950
  • Loading history…
DLC 2545060 Depot 2545060
  • Loading history…
DLC 2635100 Depot 2635100
  • Loading history…
DLC 2635860 Depot 2635860
  • Loading history…
DLC 2692050 Depot 2692050
  • Loading history…
DLC 2742450 Depot 2742450
  • Loading history…
DLC 2778890 Depot 2778890
  • Loading history…
DLC 2860310 Depot 2860310
  • Loading history…
DLC 2893790 Depot 2893790
  • Loading history…
DLC 2893800 Depot 2893800
  • Loading history…
DLC 2893810 Depot 2893810
  • Loading history…
DLC 2943690 Depot 2943690
  • Loading history…
DLC 2948500 Depot 2948500
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982410 Depot 2982410
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982420 Depot 2982420
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982430 Depot 2982430
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982440 Depot 2982440
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982450 Depot 2982450
  • Loading history…
DLC 3015300 Depot 3015300
  • Loading history…
DLC 3060100 Depot 3060100
  • Loading history…
DLC 3138190 Depot 3138190
  • Loading history…
DLC 3248950 Depot 3248950
  • Loading history…
DLC 3253870 Depot 3253870
  • Loading history…
DLC 3258440 Depot 3258440
  • Loading history…
DLC 3315930 Depot 3315930
  • Loading history…
DLC 3315940 Depot 3315940
  • Loading history…
DLC 3315950 Depot 3315950
  • Loading history…
DLC 3352080 Depot 3352080
  • Loading history…
DLC 3549300 Depot 3549300
  • Loading history…
DLC 3559790 Depot 3559790
  • Loading history…
DLC 3570230 Depot 3570230
  • Loading history…
DLC 3594290 Depot 3594290
  • Loading history…
DLC 3795640 Depot 3795640
  • Loading history…
DLC 3795650 Depot 3795650
  • Loading history…
DLC 3796360 Depot 3796360
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link