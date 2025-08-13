Mission state save. Added functionality to save all destroyed units (air or ground or infantry) in their positions as destroyed statics when mission state save is used. By default these statics are hidden in the editor, you can find them in the unit list. (We plan to bring waypoints state and groups options save in next update)

Cargo. Internal cargo support added for UH-1H, Mi-8 and Mi-24P

AI Aircraft. F4U-1D. Incorrect behavior if fuel runs out in some cases - fixed.

AI Aircraft. F4U-1D AI flight does not group attack with rockets - fixed.

AI Aircraft. Heavy planes tend to over-AoA when landing - fixed.

AI Aircraft. In some cases, when launching a semi-active missile, the aircraft would offset F-Pole maneuver beyond its radar’s gimbal limits and lose tracking - fixed.

AI Aircraft. Jalalabad AB. Traffic jam on the runway during landing of a helicopter group - fixed.

AI Aircraft. Refueling task doesn't react to stop flag - fixed.

AI Aircraft. Refuelling probe is not retracted if the refuelling ends according to stop condition - fixed.

AI Ground. SA-11, SA-2, and SA-3 launcher targeting algorithms improved.

AI Ground. Fixed AI logic to address possible collision of ground units witр aircraft parked or moving on the ground in some cases

AI Ground. Fixed cases when some of the dead units are not getting colder in the FLIR image. Adjusted the brightness of ground units in FLIR.

AI Ground. Sam sites are failing to rearm when supplied by a vehicle or airbase warehouse in some cases - fixed.

ME and Encyclopedia. Added a Search bar to unit lists with the ability to search by typing in any text.

QAG. Fixed operation years data for units WW2 and SA-2, and SA-3 sites.

QAG. Removed incorrect “Restrict Air-to-Ground Attack” option for helicopters in “Dogfight” mode..

QAG. Removed incorrect “Restrict Air-to-AIr Attack” option for helicopters SEAD SR mode.

QAG. In some cases ENEMY LOCATION is placed on an unsuitable surface - fixed.

QAG. Generator selects the helipad for the aircraft when the player chooses to start from the airfield on some terrains - fixed.

Weapons. AGM-84 family. Added a speed limit of 0.9M.

Weapons. AGM-84H. Updated drag params. Flight model tuned and dynamic launch zone corrected.

Weapons. Fixed erroneous missile mass of AIM-7 family. Minor effect on missile flight performance due to mass adjustments. ( Aim-7 inconsistencies with mass - Weapon Bugs - ED Forums )

Weapons. Fixed incorrect high-drag bomb parameters that could cause an AI aircraft to crash while performing an attack run.

Weapons. Implemented additional skins for bombs: Mk-81, Mk-82 BSU-33, Mk-82 BSU-86, Mk-82AIR, Mk-83AIR, Mk-84AIR, Mk-84, GBU-54, GBU-38, GBU-32, GBU-31, GBU-24, and GBU-10.

Weapons. Missiles proximity fuze can be triggered with electric power supply expired - fixed.

Weapons. SNEB HEAT rockets effectiveness was low against armored targets. The SNEB-68 cumulative factor values have been fixed.

Weapons. Low Tunguska missile accuracy - fixed.