DCS Core
Mission state save. Added functionality to save all destroyed units (air or ground or infantry) in their positions as destroyed statics when mission state save is used. By default these statics are hidden in the editor, you can find them in the unit list. (We plan to bring waypoints state and groups options save in next update)
Cargo. Internal cargo support added for UH-1H, Mi-8 and Mi-24P
AI Aircraft. F4U-1D. Incorrect behavior if fuel runs out in some cases - fixed.
AI Aircraft. F4U-1D AI flight does not group attack with rockets - fixed.
AI Aircraft. Heavy planes tend to over-AoA when landing - fixed.
AI Aircraft. In some cases, when launching a semi-active missile, the aircraft would offset F-Pole maneuver beyond its radar’s gimbal limits and lose tracking - fixed.
AI Aircraft. Jalalabad AB. Traffic jam on the runway during landing of a helicopter group - fixed.
AI Aircraft. Refueling task doesn't react to stop flag - fixed.
AI Aircraft. Refuelling probe is not retracted if the refuelling ends according to stop condition - fixed.
AI Ground. SA-11, SA-2, and SA-3 launcher targeting algorithms improved.
AI Ground. Fixed AI logic to address possible collision of ground units witр aircraft parked or moving on the ground in some cases
AI Ground. Fixed cases when some of the dead units are not getting colder in the FLIR image. Adjusted the brightness of ground units in FLIR.
AI Ground. Sam sites are failing to rearm when supplied by a vehicle or airbase warehouse in some cases - fixed.
ME and Encyclopedia. Added a Search bar to unit lists with the ability to search by typing in any text.
QAG. Fixed operation years data for units WW2 and SA-2, and SA-3 sites.
QAG. Removed incorrect “Restrict Air-to-Ground Attack” option for helicopters in “Dogfight” mode..
QAG. Removed incorrect “Restrict Air-to-AIr Attack” option for helicopters SEAD SR mode.
QAG. In some cases ENEMY LOCATION is placed on an unsuitable surface - fixed.
QAG. Generator selects the helipad for the aircraft when the player chooses to start from the airfield on some terrains - fixed.
Weapons. AGM-84 family. Added a speed limit of 0.9M.
Weapons. AGM-84H. Updated drag params. Flight model tuned and dynamic launch zone corrected.
Weapons. Fixed erroneous missile mass of AIM-7 family. Minor effect on missile flight performance due to mass adjustments. (Aim-7 inconsistencies with mass - Weapon Bugs - ED Forums)
Weapons. Fixed incorrect high-drag bomb parameters that could cause an AI aircraft to crash while performing an attack run.
Weapons. Implemented additional skins for bombs: Mk-81, Mk-82 BSU-33, Mk-82 BSU-86, Mk-82AIR, Mk-83AIR, Mk-84AIR, Mk-84, GBU-54, GBU-38, GBU-32, GBU-31, GBU-24, and GBU-10.
Weapons. Missiles proximity fuze can be triggered with electric power supply expired - fixed.
Weapons. SNEB HEAT rockets effectiveness was low against armored targets. The SNEB-68 cumulative factor values have been fixed.
Weapons. Low Tunguska missile accuracy - fixed.
Added: Currenthill Asset Pack
FV101 Scorpion Light Tank
FV107 Scimitar CRV
T-90A Main Battle Tank (MBT)
T-90M MBT
T-84 Oplot-M MBT
T-64 Bv 2017 MBT
M1130 Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicle
M-ATV MRAP
BMPT Terminator MBT support vehicle
9K720 Iskander SRBM (with 9M723K1 Cluster/Unitary missiles)
M142 GMLRS (with M30A1/M31 missiles)
M142 ATACMS SRBM (with M39A1/M48 missiles)
Pantsir S1 SPAAGM (with 57E6 missile)
Tor M2 SHORAD (with 9M338 missile)
TOS-1A MRL (with MO.1.01.04M missile)
M1083 MTV Truck
IRIS-T SLM LN SAM (with IRIS-T SLM missile)
IRIS-T SLM STR SAM
IRIS-T SLM CP SAM
Tu-95MS Bomber (with Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles)
Mi-28N Attack Helicopter (with Ataka and Igla missiles)
Project 22160 Patrol Ship with SA-15 (Tor-M2)
Project 22160 Patrol Ship
Known issues - TU-95, Mi-28 and T-90A replace old assets, some issues with livery and loadout selection WIP. IRIS-T SLM -erroneous launch warning (WIP)
DCS: F-16C Viper by Eaglе Dynamics
Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP A-A MT slew to selected target with no inertial extrapolation.
Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP doesn't handoff to AGM-65 Maverick missiles when in MT mode.
Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP in MT mode determines air target range too precisely.
Fixed: AN/AAQ-33 ATP higher than allowed zoom.
Fixed: SPI and weapon symbology decoupled from AN/AAQ-33 ATP when POINT track entered.
Fixed: AGM-65 seeker oscillates and de-slaves from SPI with AN/AAQ-33 ATP.
Fixed: GPS/INS guided weapons were missing the Azimuth Steering Line.
Fixed: LGB doesn't seem to track moving targets correctly.
Fixed: GBU-24 inherits and duplicates CCIP symbology.
Fixed: GBU-24 will not auto-lase.
Fixed: After the first AGM-65 fired, The Maverick seeker/symbology gets stuck.
DCS: F/A-18C by Eagle Dynamics
Added the ability to designate an AWACS surveillance (SURV) Multi-Sensor Integration (MSI) track file as the Launch and Steering (L&S) or Designated Target 2 (DT2). This is a work in progress with expected changes/improvements later. When finalized, an instructional video will be provided. Known issues:
AIM-120 desync issues (not strictly an MSI issue, but rather more visible because of it)
Half-sized HAFU for MSI track in TWS radar mode.
Missing L&S, MSI-only tracks on SA page.
Incorrect AIM-120 RWR warnings from MSI-only launches.
Incorrect HMD indication of MSI-only targets as friendly.
All MSI targets should be in the priority ranking matrix.
Low priority tracks presentation missing.
HAFU's missing proper MEM flashing logic based on contributing source.
L&S Trackfile losing radar contribution causes the trackfile to be deleted and requires re-designating.
Fixed: Terrain Avoidance (TA) radar mode could produce strange parabolic shapes of sea surface.
Fixed: DTC countermeasure interval did not match aircraft's.
DCS: AH-64D by Eagle Dynamic
Added Total Controls keyboard unit profiles.
Fixed: Crash when using rockets with open panel George AI in some cases.
Fixed: Crash when trying to change weapons in George AI panel in some cases.
Fixed: George AI CPG WPTHZ list not accessible if TGT/THRT points are present but no CTRLM points.
Fixed: George AI switching to LOAL/LOBL audio switched.
Fixed: George CPG FWD AREA and PHS AREA searches revert to OWN PFZ search.
Fixed: George sometimes reports "Target lost" instead of "Target destroyed".
Fixed: George reports out of range when well within range.
DCS: CH-47F by Eagle Dynamic
Added. Ground detent position for the Thrust Cont Lever.
Fixed. MFD airspeed readout on map only displayed ground speed.
Fixed. "Insert Before" command unable to cancel.
Fixed. Incorrect total size for the Embarking task.
DCS: Mi-24P Hind by Eagle Dynamic
Added new controls binds for:
Wipers
Pedal damper
Fuel cut-off
Multicrew control assumed
Hydraulic system switches
DCS: JF-17 by Deka Ironwork Simulations
Fixed. TDC axis behavior in AA TWS EXP mode
Fixed. HPT information on radar page
Fixed. HUD in AA gun mode should not show non-AA contact SPI indicator
Updated. RWR database
DCS: OH-58D Kiowa Warrior by Polychop Simulations
Fixed: All digital data on dash detaching from dash on NAV SETUP page.
Fixed: Perf Page CALC button requiring two button presses.
Fixed: Hog menu CLASSIFICATION, PRECEDENCE, ACKNOWLEDGE lead to an endless loop.
Fixed: No WPT carat displayed on VSD heading tape in DIR WPT mode when no route is loaded.
Fixed: CTD when attempting to slot into the CPG seat of a dynamic slot in multiplayer.
DCS: MiG-21bis by Magnitude 3
Reorganized kneeboard pages order.
Added kneeboard RSBN and ARK data for Germany Cold War map.
DCS: F4U-1D Corsair by Magnitude 3
Flight Model & Systems:
Added Master On/Off Switch for WEP.
Repurposed unused fuel pressure gauge into a water pressure gauge
Art:
Corsair External Model:
Fixed back-face culling on HF Antenna mast.
Fixed numerous smoothing errors.
Fixed damage visibility for large flap gaps.
Fixed right wing folding mech aileron rod poking through the wing.
Fixed missing right wing fold mech on LoD 02.
Fixed HVAR pylon UVs on LoDs 01, 02 & 03.
Fixed missing small flap gaps on LoDs 01, 02 & 03.
Corsair Cockpit Model:
Fixed numerous ambient occlusion errors.
Fixed pilot and inner canopy not showing in mirrors’ reflection.
Adjusted instrument glass alpha texture.
Adjusted click point for the HVAR distribution box’s on/off switch.
Added missing control cables.
Added Master On/Off Switch for WEP.
Repurposed unused fuel pressure gauge into a water pressure gauge
Updated 4K & 2K textures
Essex Class Carrier:
Added collision shell at Paddle’s platform.
Miscellaneous:
Added more engine sounds.
Adjusted the engine and propeller sounds. (WIP)
Flaming Cliffs by Eagle Dynamics
Su-33. Added Iraq instant action missions
Su-33 HS campaign, mission 20. Added conditions to Mission Goals.
DCS: Afghanistan Map by Eagle Dynamics
Improved vegetation throughout the map. A new principle of vegetation distribution has been used to improve vegetation density. However, tree models are still under development. Dimensional models are used instead.
Adjusted the combat area boundaries for the Mission Generator; this now covers the entire detailed map and the sea.
Changed the lower and upper temperature limits by 10 degrees Celsius for all seasons.
Improved textures of the ground surface of the entire map, color correction, and added many large and small details.
The unnatural blue color near the banks of rivers and lakes has been removed in many places.
Improved Normal Map textures for the entire terrain.
Fixed artifacts and visual defects on the Normal Map textures of the ground surface.
Improved texture of distribution of ground surface types: rocks, grass, sand, etc.
Improved textures for ground surface types: rocks, grass, sand, etc.
Fixed many places where roads displayed on the map (ME/F10) and were missing.
The road network has been improved throughout the entire territory.
Fixed many places where there were unnatural differences in the elevation of lakes, rivers and roads.
Fixed many places where city blocks, villages, and fields were displayed incorrectly.
Fixed visual and technical errors in 3D models: switching LODs, collision, and excess geometry.
Improved river crossing textures.
Improved textures of airfield markings.
Fixed missing life parameters for some objects.
Improved the ME/F10 map. Added borders and names of Afghanistan provinces.
The map now displays the location of FOB, FB, and COP with a green triangle. The names appear near maximum zoom.
Added TAD maps.
Removed duplicates of some TAD map textures for better optimization.
D I Khan radio beacon changed from VORTAC to NDB type.
DCS: Southwest Afghanistan Map by Eagle Dynamics
Added unique object Mausoleum of Ahmad Shah Durrani to the city of Kandahar.
Improved surface color textures for airfields: Bost, Camp Bastion, Camp Bastion Heliport, Chaghcharan, Dwyer, Farah, Herat, Kandahar, Kandahar Heliport, Maymana Zahiraddin Faryabi, Nimroz, Qala i Naw, Shindand, Shindand Heliport, and Tarinkot.
Kandahar Airfield - scenes have been improved: The scene is filled with a large number of objects, fences have been removed from the roads, and the road network in the vicinity of the airfield has been improved.
Kandahar Airfield - improved taxiing of bots along taxiways; they now use a more optimal route.
Kandahar Airfield - improved taxiway network from parking areas N05-N16 to the runway.
Kandahar Airfield - fixed typo in the name of the Juliet ramp, previously it was Juliett.
Kandahar Airfield - fixed typo in the name of the Oscar ramp, previously it was Oskar.
Maymana Zahiraddin airfield - improved taxiing of bots along taxiways; they now use a more optimal route.
Chaghcharan Airfield - improved scenes in the vicinity of the airfield, road network, cities, villages, and fields.
Dwyer Airfield - Improved road network around the airfield and connected it to the main Afghan road network.
Dwyer Airfield - the model of the lights at the ends of the runway has been replaced with a model of lights built into the surface of the runway.
Dwyer Airfield added lights to runway 05/23.
Camp Bastion airfield - fixed typo in the name of the Juliet ramp, previously it was Juliett.
Bastion Heliport airfield - taxi routes along taxiways have been optimized; bots now use shorter routes from parking areas to the runway.
Tarinkot airfield - parking lots 21, 22, 23, and 24 removed.
Qala i Naw Airfield - scenes have been improved and issues with excessive scaling of some objects have been fixed.
Qala i Naw Airfield - fixed some issues with the surface mesh, and mountain slopes and roads are now more realistic.
Herat Airfield - removed objects obstructing PAPI view.
DCS: East Afghanistan Map by Eagle Dynamics
Added unique objects to the city of Kabul, such as: National Assembly, Square Fortress Kabul, Babur Garden, and the Kabul National Stadium.
The area between the settlements of Gardez and Khost has been significantly improved. Improvements have affected all aspects: road network, rivers, lakes; settlements; fields; unique scenes; vegetation, and ground surface textures.
Added Forward Operating Bases (FOB): FOB Clark, FOB Gardez, FOB Thunder, FOB Tellier, FOB Camp Dubs, and FOB Camp Julien.
Added Patrol Bases (PB): PB Khost, PB QRF Base.
Added Combat Outpost (COP) Deysie.
Improved surface color textures for airfields: Bagram, Bamyan, FOB Salerno, Gardez, Ghazni Heliport, Jalalabad, Kabul, Khost, Sharana, and Urgoon Heliport.
Improved resolution of ground textures in the vicinity of Kabul.
Bagram Airfield - Delta ramp parking areas D04-D07 can now accommodate C-130s, and parking area D09 has been added.
Bagram Airfield - added lights to runway 03L.
Bagram Airfield - improved ground textures, added details, and fixed artifacts.
Bagram Airfield - scenes have been improved that includes some objects in roads.
Bagram Airfield - changes have been made to the unique scene on the Romeo ramp.
Bagram Airfield - changes have been made to the unique scene on the Mike ramp.
Bagram Airfield - airfield markings have been improved.
Bagram Airfield - PAPI added to runway 03L.
Bagram Airfield - Runway 03R approach lights corrected for course.
Bagram Airfield - fixed the collision of the aircraft with the hangar building when leaving parking lot N11.
Bagram Airfield - The Romeo ramp can now accommodate CH-47s.
Khost Heliport airfield has been renamed FOB Salerno and assigned the ICAO code "OASL".
FOB Salerno Airfield - runway surface improved.
FOB Salerno Airfield - Unique scene improved. The scene is now more populated with objects.
Kabul Airfield - improved road network and scenes in the northern part of the airfield area.
Kabul Airfield - improved airfield markings.
Kabul Airfield - duplicate names of parking lots at Kabul Airfield 6S-01, 6S-02 have been corrected, duplicate names have been replaced with 6U-01 and 6U-02.
Jalalabad Airfield - fixed helicopters getting stuck on the taxiway after landing.
Jalalabad Airfield - fixed a collision when landing aircraft during a paired landing.
Jalalabad Airfield - added landing lights on runway 13/31.
Jalalabad Airfield - the number 11 was added to the parking spaces in markings, which were previously omitted.
Urgoon Airfield - fixed collision of aircraft on the runway with scene objects.
Campaigns
DCS: F-16C First in Weasels Over Syria Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims
All missions - Updated to include the ATP
DCS: F-16C Last Out: Weasels over Syria II Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims
All missions - Updated to include the ATP
A-10C / A-10C II Tactical Training Qualification Campaigns by Maple Flag Missions
Updated all missions. Corrected radio transmission issues and removed annoying route altitude warning triggers.
DCS: F/A-18C Inherent Resolve Campaign by Looking Glass
Mission 2 - Task Force Zeus. Adjusted trigger - Task Force Zeus getting damaged after mission success will not force mission fail.
Mission 4 - The Damned. Fixed error on Mission brief PDF and in game Kneeboard (waypoint 4 - codeword nexus).
DCS: F/A-18C Raven One: Dominant Fury by Baltic Dragon
M01: fixed rare issue with Cajun not disconnecting from the tanker
M06: fixed issue with Cajun dropping into the sea after takeoff and mission not progressing correctly.
DCS: F-18C The Rampagers by Baltic Dragon and Whipbird Productions
All missions updated to accommodate security update to API function call
Mission 9 updated to accommodate updated weapons effects
Mission 10 scoring updated
Mission 12 updated to accommodate updated weapons effects
Mission 15 briefing and kneeboard updated
DCS: F/A-18C The Arctic Thunder by Baltic Dragon
Mission 1: reverted player's aircraft to cold start
DCS: F-16C: The Gamblers Campaign by Baltic Dragon
Mission 3: removed option for player to engage the convoy alone, as it sometimes led to confusion added note clarifying attack sequence for first target
Mission 4: corrected wingman's name from Pyro to Flash; added missing TACAN for Flash
Mission 5: fixed issues with some static soldiers pretending to be David Copperfield and hovering above ground
Mission 6: fixed problem caused by new bomb splash damage, where attack on AAA would also destroy a technical, which is a later target; removed double "rifle" call during second maverick shot
Mission 9: fixed missing comms during RTB and / or before AAR; prevented Syrian SA-11 from shooting at player enroute; fixed scoring in the mission - it will now be possible to get 100 points again
DCS: F/A-18C Operation Green Line by Badger633
Mission9: New radio conflicts at start fixed, AI adjusted
Mission 11: Additional AI safety trigger added
DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion by Badger633
Mission 2 both variants: Improved landing trigger
DCS: F/A-18C: Raven One by Baltic Dragon
Mission 6: fixed problems with a script pop-up on the way to WP 2; fixed a bug where Clam would detach and climb endlessly until he runs out of fuel
Mission 7: fixed rare issue with Psycho not dropping the smoke mark on deck
Mission 11: fixed issue with Shadow 41 blocking deck during recovery
Mission 13: fixed problems with a script pop-up after takeoff
DCS: UH-1H Peacekeeper Lebanon Campaign by Flying Cyking
All Missions: Adjusted Naqoura static unit placement. Changed Naqoura beacon to 280 kHz. Updated kneeboard with new naqoura beacon.
Mission 09 - "Sheeba Farms". Adjusted trigger settings to mark target as destroyed. Resaved FOB Settings -> all weapons available.
DCS: F-4E Northern Defenders 'Phantoms Rising' Campaign by Flying Cyking
Mission 07 - "CAS Banak". Removed debug messages for Target 2 & 3. Added missing BRA for a Darkstar subtitle.
Mission 10 - "Finland CAS". Adjusted AAA & manpad threats in AO.
DCS: UH-1H The Huey Last Show Campaign by SorelRo
Mission 3. FAC AI behaviour tweaked. Triggers revised.
DCS: P-51D Debden Eagles Campaign by Reflected Simulations
Mission 3: Further scripting error fixes
