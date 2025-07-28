 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19382959 Edited 28 July 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
* Fixed missing collision areas where the player could fall through
* Improved overall performance
* Fixed a bug that reset option settings after clearing the game
* Made minor adjustments to stages
* And other small improvements

