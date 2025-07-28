* Fixed missing collision areas where the player could fall through
* Improved overall performance
* Fixed a bug that reset option settings after clearing the game
* Made minor adjustments to stages
* And other small improvements
v1.2: Bug fixes, performance improvements, and more.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Japanese Depot 3819121
- Loading history…
Windows English Depot 3819122
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update