This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! Mark your calendars for August 4th - The Netherworld Covenant is set to release its first major update since Early Access launch! Below is a preview of the new content. The detailed update log will be shared on release day:

New Chapter: Chapter V - Ruins

New Bosses: Chaos Before Creation, Burning Bone Demon Ursok, Siren Nera

New Mechanic: Resonance Auras (provides base effects and expands in-run aura choices)

New Relics: 40

New Accessories: 3

Aura Adjustments: 50+

Several Optimizations & Bug Fixes

Since the Early Access launch, our team has received an overwhelming amount of feedback and suggestions from players worldwide. After carefully considering these inputs and reflecting deeply on the current version, we’ve decided to adjust our development roadmap to better align with everyone’s expectations.

First, regarding combat accessibility, weapons, and playstyle diversity: We will introduce a new "Class System". Players will be able to directly switch between characters with distinct appearances - each featuring completely unique attack modules, combat approaches, and stat distributions. Below are some previews of characters currently in development:

Mage:

Berserker:

Archer:

We’re targeting Update No.2 for the initial release of the Class System, with additional character classes to be added in subsequent updates.

Next is the difficulty level: Difficulty 3 is currently in development, offering players a fresh challenge. After that, we will also create a challenge mode similar to the "heat system" in Hades, using more debuff options to further increase the difficulty. Plus, the design of some hidden bosses is also currently under evaluation.

In addition, a "Boss Rush Mode" is also in the works, with the aim of enriching the content while satisfying the expectations of players who enjoy Boss Rush or prefer the ARPG aspects of the game.

Stay tuned for more updates!