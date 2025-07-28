Hi guys, it's time! FUMES is out in Early Access.

Check out our Steam page, we prepared a launch discount and some bundles with 2 awesome games - Peripeteia and Recharge!

(Recharge bundle will go live in a few hours)



Also, we updated the demo and had to reset your progress, but your custom skins should be automatically preserved.

Early Access will launch with:

12 cars

12 weapons

3 cargo modules

3 giant bosses

12 mini bosses

3 anomaly types

4 combat activities

1 racing activity

7 wheeled suspension s(depends on the car)

3 tracked suspensions

Other than that - more skins, more detachable parts and many improvements and new features like storing multiple cars configs. Check out our updated roadmap on our steam page.

Thank you for your endless support! Love you all!

FUMES team



