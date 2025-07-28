 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19382880 Edited 28 July 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi guys, it's time! FUMES is out in Early Access.

Check out our Steam page, we prepared a launch discount and some bundles with 2 awesome games - Peripeteia and Recharge!
(Recharge bundle will go live in a few hours)

Also, we updated the demo and had to reset your progress, but your custom skins should be automatically preserved.

Early Access will launch with:

  • 12 cars

  • 12 weapons

  • 3 cargo modules

  • 3 giant bosses

  • 12 mini bosses

  • 3 anomaly types

  • 4 combat activities

  • 1 racing activity

  • 7 wheeled suspension s(depends on the car)

  • 3 tracked suspensions

Other than that - more skins, more detachable parts and many improvements and new features like storing multiple cars configs. Check out our updated roadmap on our steam page.

Thank you for your endless support! Love you all!

FUMES team

