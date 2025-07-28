New Content
New Event!
The Marine Life Conservation Event is now live until the 11th of August!
Release endangered species to gain special currency
Hatch 3 new special blue fish
Hatch 4 new endangered species from around the world
Get cool new decorations
Fish & Eggs
Added Golden Arowana: rare hatch from Legendary Eggs
Added 2 new friendly fish
Added Bubble Dolphin: hatches from new Bubble Eggs (very rare bubble drop)
Introduced Bubble Eggs
Aquariums & Decorations
Added 1 new aquarium slot
New decorations:
Sunken Ship (added to shop rotation)
Stone Pebble (fishing drop)
Golden Pebble (fishing drop)
Supporter Pack
The supporter pack is now live!
Quality of Life Improvements
Interface & Controls
Disabled bubbles in tiny mode
Fishing junk: Renamed "Discard" to "Sell" for clarity
Removed unreleased fish from the fishdex
Fishing: Replaced the "Discard" button with a "Sell" button
When in decoration mode, clicks now prioritize decorations.
Fixed tiny mode not following mouse correctly when on secondary screen.
After fishing you can now select the tank to send the fish to.
Inventory & Shop
Bait stacks now hold up to 20
Added inventory slot upgrade
Content & Localization
Fixed typo: "cichild" → "cichlid"
Featured aquarium rotation changed to hourly
Banned players no longer appear in featured aquariums
Event & Social
Online market now shows all fish for sale, not just from current tank
You can now spend coins to visit a random online seller aquarium
Fishing lobby ownership now transfers when host leaves
Bug Fixes
UI & Display
Fixed welcome message to reflect total revenue across all tanks
Fixed coin icon displaying on new hatchlings
Fixed incorrect HUD buttons after returning from boat
Resolved fish image overlay in fishing scenes
Fixed display issues in windowed and tiny modes
Corrected rounding error in hot fish stats
Changed syringe name and image to "drops" to address Trypanophobia
Updated the icon of snail eggs
Updated the icon of ship speed upgrade
Fish Management
Fish names now save correctly to the server
Mutation syringe genetics now save properly
Exotic/special fish can no longer be "hot"
Unique fish can now be properly fished again
Improved backend validation for fish ownership
Gameplay Mechanics
Fixed bait not consuming correctly
Fixed issue where if inventory is full, event coins would get deducted
Boat level now displays correctly after rejoining lobby
Chat & Audio
Fixed rich text formatting in chat and loading screens
Replaced Discord with QQ for SC region players
Music now plays properly when XP sounds trigger
