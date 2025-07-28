 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19382754 Edited 28 July 2025 – 12:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
New Content

New Event!

  • The Marine Life Conservation Event is now live until the 11th of August!

    • Release endangered species to gain special currency

    • Hatch 3 new special blue fish

    • Hatch 4 new endangered species from around the world

    • Get cool new decorations

Fish & Eggs

  • Added Golden Arowana: rare hatch from Legendary Eggs

  • Added 2 new friendly fish

  • Added Bubble Dolphin: hatches from new Bubble Eggs (very rare bubble drop)

  • Introduced Bubble Eggs

Aquariums & Decorations

  • Added 1 new aquarium slot

  • New decorations:

    • Sunken Ship (added to shop rotation)

    • Stone Pebble (fishing drop)

    • Golden Pebble (fishing drop)

Supporter Pack

  • The supporter pack is now live!

Quality of Life Improvements

Interface & Controls

  • Disabled bubbles in tiny mode

  • Fishing junk: Renamed "Discard" to "Sell" for clarity

  • Removed unreleased fish from the fishdex

  • Fishing: Replaced the "Discard" button with a "Sell" button

  • When in decoration mode, clicks now prioritize decorations.

  • Fixed tiny mode not following mouse correctly when on secondary screen.

  • After fishing you can now select the tank to send the fish to.

Inventory & Shop

  • Bait stacks now hold up to 20

  • Added inventory slot upgrade

Content & Localization

  • Fixed typo: "cichild" → "cichlid"

  • Featured aquarium rotation changed to hourly

  • Banned players no longer appear in featured aquariums

Event & Social

  • Online market now shows all fish for sale, not just from current tank

  • You can now spend coins to visit a random online seller aquarium

  • Fishing lobby ownership now transfers when host leaves

Bug Fixes

UI & Display

  • Fixed welcome message to reflect total revenue across all tanks

  • Fixed coin icon displaying on new hatchlings

  • Fixed incorrect HUD buttons after returning from boat

  • Resolved fish image overlay in fishing scenes

  • Fixed display issues in windowed and tiny modes

  • Corrected rounding error in hot fish stats

  • Changed syringe name and image to "drops" to address Trypanophobia

  • Updated the icon of snail eggs

  • Updated the icon of ship speed upgrade

Fish Management

  • Fish names now save correctly to the server

  • Mutation syringe genetics now save properly

  • Exotic/special fish can no longer be "hot"

  • Unique fish can now be properly fished again

  • Improved backend validation for fish ownership

Gameplay Mechanics

  • Fixed bait not consuming correctly

  • Fixed issue where if inventory is full, event coins would get deducted

  • Boat level now displays correctly after rejoining lobby

Chat & Audio

  • Fixed rich text formatting in chat and loading screens

  • Replaced Discord with QQ for SC region players

  • Music now plays properly when XP sounds trigger

