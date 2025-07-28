Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Added a button to reset the game.
- Adjusted the menu page so that the wishlist prompt in the official version will become the developer homepage.
- Adjusted some menu icons.
- Increased the collision size of dialogue.
- Added new puzzle hints.
- Increased the error tolerance of a large puzzle.
- Increased the collision size of a large puzzle.
- Increased the collision size of shuffleboard, which is now easier to achieve.
(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
July 28, 2025
[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:
ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote
Changed files in this update