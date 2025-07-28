 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19382720 Edited 28 July 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Added a button to reset the game.
  • Adjusted the menu page so that the wishlist prompt in the official version will become the developer homepage.
  • Adjusted some menu icons.
  • Increased the collision size of dialogue.
  • Added new puzzle hints.
  • Increased the error tolerance of a large puzzle.
  • Increased the collision size of a large puzzle.
  • Increased the collision size of shuffleboard, which is now easier to achieve.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
July 28, 2025


[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:

ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote

Changed files in this update

Depot 2847741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link