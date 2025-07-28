- Update -

Changes

Added a button to reset the game.



Adjusted the menu page so that the wishlist prompt in the official version will become the developer homepage.



Adjusted some menu icons.



Increased the collision size of dialogue.



Added new puzzle hints.



Increased the error tolerance of a large puzzle.



Increased the collision size of a large puzzle.



Increased the collision size of shuffleboard, which is now easier to achieve.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunJuly 28, 2025[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media: