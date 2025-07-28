Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

A hotfix has been released and we’d like to inform you of the update.

We will continue to provide prompt hotfix support whenever issues arise.

Thank you.

■ Update Version: v0.6.3

■ Major Hotfix Details

The issue where wave monsters would spawn inside castles and dungeons during Night of the Dead has been resolved.

We identified and fixed the cause of the previously known issue where wave monsters were spawning inside dungeons and castles during Night of the Dead.

The issue where tombstones would sometimes disappear, preventing players from retrieving their items, has also been fixed.

We resolved the problem where tombstones would not appear at the death location, making it impossible to recover lost items.

We fixed an issue where unlocking a cooking recipe would incorrectly unlock a different dish instead of the intended one.

■ Hotfix Details

🔧 \[Changes & Additions]

Added previews when selecting unlearned fairy skills.

Fixed several floating or embedded objects inside the Golden Wing Base.

Improved the visibility of the water scooping UI.

Fixed terrain holes in the Jungle Mountains.

Fixed terrain gaps in the Abandoned Village and Witch’s Forest.

The Fairy’s Protection skill can now block harmful effects such as bleeding.

Fixed an issue where landscape textures were loading too slowly.

Resolved an issue where background shadows in certain areas would shift incorrectly when rotating the camera.

🛠️ \[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where night monsters appeared in the daytime monster compendium.

Corrected the image for the Bronze Pickaxe and Iron Pickaxe, which were previously displayed as the same.

Fixed a bug where monsters could be inflicted with permanent bleeding using a bleeding skill.

Resolved an issue where attempting a backstab on "Golden Wing Tribe: Archer" would cause them to become invincible.

Fixed a severe framerate drop when Wigglers were affected by burn status.

Resolved an issue where animals became unrecoverable if a trough or chicken coop was retrieved along with nearby structures.

Fixed a bug where trees could not be destroyed using weapon skills.

Addressed an issue where the damage of the Fairy Fang skill would decrease after loading or respawning.

Adjusted the hit detection for rifles against "Sharktooth Pirates: Supply Trooper" to make them easier to hit.

Fixed a UI alignment issue when trying to open a container while a monster was dying.

Fixed a bug where the previous skill would activate if a fairy skill was used during a skill switch.

Fixed an issue where Night of the Dead monsters could phase through walls.

Resolved an issue where some inventory items were not visible.

Fixed an issue where certain recipes could not be unlocked.

Corrected an issue where cooking pot recipe previews did not show the associated buff effects.

Fixed the abnormal respawn time for the Nameless Captain monster.

Resolved a bug where shadows on the map were rendered incorrectly depending on the player's view.

Fixed a problem where Night of the Dead monsters were spawning inside dungeons.

Fixed an issue where Night of the Dead monsters would enter bodies of water.

Corrected an issue where "Bliphia bullet" could damage players regardless of PK settings.

🌐 \[Multiplayer]

Fixed an issue where the background of the guest player's location appeared incorrectly on the host's screen.

Resolved an issue where the tombstone would sink into the ground or disappear after respawning.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game



If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.



Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets



Bug report form (link)



