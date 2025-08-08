- Significantly improved game memory usage.
- Fixed a crash when waiting for player to join Online Duel lobby.
- Fixed a crash when accessing Extras bio under specific circumstances.
Gameplay fixes
- Fixed an issue when a character is grabbed by MechaJURAS Heavy Special ability while riding the rocket hazard in Slavagrad.
- Fixed VFX for Balzarr for certain abilities not rendering properly.
- Fixed player character being frozen when turning back to Normal Class from S-Class under specific conditions.
- Fixed Zyva's Energy VFX in Titan's Profile page persisting when switching titans.
- Fixed shield VFX persisting even after the enemy has been defeated.
UI/UX Fixes
- Fixed Player indicators being stuck on screen after swapping characters in Gym settings.
- Fixed Woolley NPCs in Chapter 4 of Pipijuras's Story missing health bars.
