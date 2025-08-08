 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19382624 Edited 8 August 2025 – 02:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Stability fixes
  • Significantly improved game memory usage.
  • Fixed a crash when waiting for player to join Online Duel lobby.
  • Fixed a crash when accessing Extras bio under specific circumstances.


Gameplay fixes
  • Fixed an issue when a character is grabbed by MechaJURAS Heavy Special ability while riding the rocket hazard in Slavagrad.
  • Fixed VFX for Balzarr for certain abilities not rendering properly.
  • Fixed player character being frozen when turning back to Normal Class from S-Class under specific conditions.
  • Fixed Zyva's Energy VFX in Titan's Profile page persisting when switching titans.
  • Fixed shield VFX persisting even after the enemy has been defeated.


UI/UX Fixes
  • Fixed Player indicators being stuck on screen after swapping characters in Gym settings.
  • Fixed Woolley NPCs in Chapter 4 of Pipijuras's Story missing health bars.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1546401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link