28 July 2025
Weekly Leek
Welcome to the sixteenth edition of the Brighter Shores Weekly Leek.

Project Milestone is ramping up, with development on Botanist being worked on by most of us this week. So let's break it down.

What we've been working on this week


Technical Team

Andrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Botanist profession.

James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Fisher bounties.
• UK Online Safety Act Compliance.
• Launching this weeks game update.

Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:
• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
• Coding (post-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.

Content Team

Paul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.

Samuel (Maybe Leek) has been working on:
• Coding (post-graphics) for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.
• Reading and replying to support requests and customer complaints.
• Preparing this weekly leek.

Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:
• Fisher bounties.

Haaris (Sleepy Leek) has been working on:
• Boss coding (pre-graphics) for the Crenopolis 4 ⭐️ quest.

Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:
• Coding (pre-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.
• Project Milestone.

Graphics Team

Greg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
• Forager profession.
• Graphics for this weekly leek.

Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.

Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.

James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.

Alex (Octo Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.

Audio Team

Joe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:
• Global music.
• Audio for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.

