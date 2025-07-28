Project Milestone is ramping up, with development on Botanist being worked on by most of us this week. So let's break it down.
What we've been working on this week
Technical TeamAndrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Botanist profession.
James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
• Fisher bounties.
• UK Online Safety Act Compliance.
• Launching this weeks game update.
Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:
• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
• Coding (post-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
Content TeamPaul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:
• Project Milestone.
Samuel (Maybe Leek) has been working on:
• Coding (post-graphics) for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.
• Reading and replying to support requests and customer complaints.
• Preparing this weekly leek.
Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:
• Fisher bounties.
Haaris (Sleepy Leek) has been working on:
• Boss coding (pre-graphics) for the Crenopolis 4 ⭐️ quest.
Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:
• Coding (pre-graphics) for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.
• Project Milestone.
Graphics TeamGreg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
• Forager profession.
• Graphics for this weekly leek.
Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
Alex (Octo Leek) has been working on:
• Botanist profession.
Audio TeamJoe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:
• Global music.
• Audio for the Mine of Mantuban 6 ⭐️ quest.
Changed files in this update