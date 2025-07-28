A surprise content update for YOU!



- A new melee-focused character has been added to Vanquish Evil!



-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

WARRIOR SWORDSMAN

-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-



- Powerful quick sword slashes!

- Upgrade sword slash damage.

- Upgrade sword slash knockback.

- Nearly ALL of the upgrades are compatible for each character.



Character Special Abilities:



Each character will have their own special attacks or abilities:



Wizard = Fire Missile (Fire Missile Damage, Fire Missile Cooldown, Fire Missile Speed).



Swordsman = Sword Slash and other sword-based attacks and abilities.





This update effectively doubles the content available by having a new character that can use the existing upgrades and create new synergies.



Thanks for playing Vanquish Evil, hope you enjoy the new character, and there's even more content on the way very soon! There will be quick hotfixes to quickly update and make adjustments (very often for the next 2 weeks, then assessing the direction from there).



At that point in development, 2 weeks from now:



- Designing new map locations.

- Designing multiple levels for the new map locations.

- More upgrades and abilities.

- More NPCs.

- More enemy minions.

- More bosses.



Thanks again for playing! Have fun!



GnarlyTree Games











