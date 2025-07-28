Major new game build published!
See the full release notes for details on the changes, updates and bug fixes included.
Release Notes:
New(Lighting): change lighting to mixed, real-time and baked setup.
100% baked lighting available for low-end systems.
Dynamic and mixed lighting available for faster systems.
Distance shadow masks ensure models always cast a shadow.
Added Adaptive Probe Volumes for indirect lighting.
New(Smart Resolution): experimental feature, for very low-end systems.
New(Build Pipeline): optimized and reduced the long game build times.
New(Cinematic Text): zones now show Location / Time / Weather messages.
Improve(Memory Use): reduced RAM memory usage required by the game.
Improve(Shader Rendering): reduced and optimized shader variants.
Improve(Performance): optimize game textures for better GPU performance.
Improve(Reflections): added baked reflection probes for better performance.
Improve(Time of Day): modify system to be compatible with lighting changes.
Improve(SSAO): optimize and provide SSAO for medium and high settings.
Improve(TV Menu): improvements to usability and various settings display.
Improve(Actions Assistant): add settings for game, locomotion & graphics etc.
Improve(Paint Tools): add Radial Menu option to glue spray can to hand.,
Chore(Asset Upgrades): various asset upgrades for new Unity features.
Chore(Graphics Settings): add a new Ultra setting for high-end rigs.
Chore(Weather): check weather configuration and switch cloud presets.
Optimize(Actions Assistant): add more sub canvases for better performance.
Bug(Zones): fixed and optimized various level zone logic issues and bugs.
Bug(Interactables): improved logic, fixed edge-cases and solved issues.
Bug(Actions Assistant): fix the missing tooltips and related issues.
Bug(Actions Assistant): fix black model anomaly by updating camera mask.
Bug(Clipboard): UI was visible when changing time of day, change layer.
Bug(Player): fix invisible objects issue when zoning back to player home.
Bug(Cinematic Text): fix the weather and time of day message formats.
Visually the game now looks better on both low and high settings, see the video below!
Important note: all game settings have been reset with this update, as new options added, and graphics configurations adjusted. A reset like this will happen only on a rare occasion.
Support GB: If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam—it’s a great way to assist the project and helps us continue improving!
Content Build ID: 19382543
// Wildstyle @ Graffiti Bombing
