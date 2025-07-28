Major new game build published!

See the full release notes for details on the changes, updates and bug fixes included.

Release Notes:

New(Lighting): change lighting to mixed, real-time and baked setup. 100% baked lighting available for low-end systems. Dynamic and mixed lighting available for faster systems. Distance shadow masks ensure models always cast a shadow. Added Adaptive Probe Volumes for indirect lighting.

New(Smart Resolution): experimental feature, for very low-end systems.

New(Build Pipeline): optimized and reduced the long game build times.

New(Cinematic Text): zones now show Location / Time / Weather messages.

Improve(Memory Use): reduced RAM memory usage required by the game.

Improve(Shader Rendering): reduced and optimized shader variants.

Improve(Performance): optimize game textures for better GPU performance.

Improve(Reflections): added baked reflection probes for better performance.

Improve(Time of Day): modify system to be compatible with lighting changes.

Improve(SSAO): optimize and provide SSAO for medium and high settings.

Improve(TV Menu): improvements to usability and various settings display.

Improve(Actions Assistant): add settings for game, locomotion & graphics etc.

Improve(Paint Tools): add Radial Menu option to glue spray can to hand.,

Chore(Asset Upgrades): various asset upgrades for new Unity features.

Chore(Graphics Settings): add a new Ultra setting for high-end rigs.

Chore(Weather): check weather configuration and switch cloud presets.

Optimize(Actions Assistant): add more sub canvases for better performance.

Bug(Zones): fixed and optimized various level zone logic issues and bugs.

Bug(Interactables): improved logic, fixed edge-cases and solved issues.

Bug(Actions Assistant): fix the missing tooltips and related issues.

Bug(Actions Assistant): fix black model anomaly by updating camera mask.

Bug(Clipboard): UI was visible when changing time of day, change layer.

Bug(Player): fix invisible objects issue when zoning back to player home.

Bug(Cinematic Text): fix the weather and time of day message formats.

Visually the game now looks better on both low and high settings, see the video below!

Important note: all game settings have been reset with this update, as new options added, and graphics configurations adjusted. A reset like this will happen only on a rare occasion.



Support GB: If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam—it’s a great way to assist the project and helps us continue improving!

Content Build ID: 19382543

// Wildstyle @ Graffiti Bombing