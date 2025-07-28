 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19382543 Edited 28 July 2025 – 11:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major new game build published!

See the full release notes for details on the changes, updates and bug fixes included.

Release Notes:

  • New(Lighting): change lighting to mixed, real-time and baked setup.

    • 100% baked lighting available for low-end systems.

    • Dynamic and mixed lighting available for faster systems.

    • Distance shadow masks ensure models always cast a shadow.

    • Added Adaptive Probe Volumes for indirect lighting.

  • New(Smart Resolution): experimental feature, for very low-end systems.

  • New(Build Pipeline): optimized and reduced the long game build times.

  • New(Cinematic Text): zones now show Location / Time / Weather messages.

  • Improve(Memory Use): reduced RAM memory usage required by the game.

  • Improve(Shader Rendering): reduced and optimized shader variants.

  • Improve(Performance): optimize game textures for better GPU performance.

  • Improve(Reflections): added baked reflection probes for better performance.

  • Improve(Time of Day): modify system to be compatible with lighting changes.

  • Improve(SSAO): optimize and provide SSAO for medium and high settings.

  • Improve(TV Menu): improvements to usability and various settings display.

  • Improve(Actions Assistant): add settings for game, locomotion & graphics etc.

  • Improve(Paint Tools): add Radial Menu option to glue spray can to hand.,

  • Chore(Asset Upgrades): various asset upgrades for new Unity features.

  • Chore(Graphics Settings): add a new Ultra setting for high-end rigs.

  • Chore(Weather): check weather configuration and switch cloud presets.

  • Optimize(Actions Assistant): add more sub canvases for better performance.

  • Bug(Zones): fixed and optimized various level zone logic issues and bugs.

  • Bug(Interactables): improved logic, fixed edge-cases and solved issues.

  • Bug(Actions Assistant): fix the missing tooltips and related issues.

  • Bug(Actions Assistant): fix black model anomaly by updating camera mask.

  • Bug(Clipboard): UI was visible when changing time of day, change layer.

  • Bug(Player): fix invisible objects issue when zoning back to player home.

  • Bug(Cinematic Text): fix the weather and time of day message formats.

Visually the game now looks better on both low and high settings, see the video below!

Important note: all game settings have been reset with this update, as new options added, and graphics configurations adjusted. A reset like this will happen only on a rare occasion.

Support GB: If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam—it’s a great way to assist the project and helps us continue improving!

Content Build ID: 19382543

// Wildstyle @ Graffiti Bombing

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Graffiti Bombing Base Content Depot 561441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link