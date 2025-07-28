 Skip to content
28 July 2025
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Default Branch Update

Highlight

Added the "Continue" feature: In Single-player Mode, if you exit during an Abyss run, you can select "Continue" in the main menu to restore the initial state of your current floor.

(Your current badge level will be set to level 1 when continuing the game; when using James, you will lose your previous weapons and items, which can be restored after interacting with the Pillar of Faith. These issues will be fixed in the next update.)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where entering the Soul Room would cause immediate teleportation out.

  • Fixed an issue with abnormal synchronization of pickup locations in online multiplayer.

  • Fixed an issue in online multiplayer where characters would get stuck in the aiming animation due to repeated weapon upgrade events.

Experience Optimizations

  • Optimized the stuttering issue when entering and exiting rooms.

  • Optimized the UI effects for achievement unlocks.

  • Optimized the lightning effects of SKYREND.

  • Optimized the UI effects on the reward collection screen.

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library, right-click on "Neon Abyss 2" >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Select "Beta" (no password required).

Please note that you cannot play online with players on different branches due to version incompatibility.

Veewo Games

Changed depots in beta branch

