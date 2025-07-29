 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19382516 Edited 29 July 2025 – 09:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Updates

Broadcast

  • Fixed team names displayed as the real car team name rather than registered team name.

Championships - Online

  • Added custom livery selection for online championship mode - note, if you have already registered for the upcoming season, you will need to re-enter to use your custom livery

  • Added icons into the championship table tabs

  • Updated Online Championship card

Gameplay

  • Fixed race order being incorrect immediately after green flag before crossing start finish line

Hosted Servers

  • Fixed being returned to the wrong page after leaving a hosted server

Online

  • Fixed being unable to register for an event after unregistering

  • Fixed engine audio when spectating LMH cars online

  • Fixed team names being replaced by "driver-team"

Sound

  • Fixed engine audio when spectating LMH cars online

RaceControl

  • Fixed reporting intentional wrecking for any session showing the lap as undefined in the drop down menu

  • Online isn't greyed out when not accepted terms and can no longer easily accept

Race Starts

  • Fixed lack of race start gaps for fast formation

  • Fixed race start guide not displaying to the player in position 2 on the grid.

Race Weekend

  • Fixed incorrect label being shown when enabling tyre warmers

Replay

  • Fixed the replay bar on the watch screen not showing be default

Track Limits

  • Fixed issues with incorrect track limits investigations starting when leaving the pits after pit blend line

User Interface

  • Added Lexus & Lambo LMGT3 UI Main Menu Pics

  • Fixed "Save Setup" button severely clipping and the text is not being displayed in the Italian language

  • Fixed missing space between "Save Setup asTrack Name"

  • Fixed race control button on the burger menu disappears after selecting it

  • Fixed standings live lap gaps being incorrect in the standings screen

  • Removed damage option in settings menus when in an online session

  • Updated watch screen standings panel to show relative to the car being viewed

Track Updates

Circuit de la Sarthe  

  • Fixed a barrier collision gap & ground hole before ford chicanes.

  • Fixed being able to cut Mulsanne chicane 2 without penalty 

Car Updates

  • Add display panel mask to templates

  • Adjusted side mirrors to give a more rearwards view

Porsche 911 LMGT3 R  LMGT3

  • Added 2025 992s tinted rear windows

  • Added missing heat shield between exhaust and rain light

  • Fixed spelling mistake causing body to disappear on low settings

Porsche 963 LMDh  

  • Added 2025 hood and camera details

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R

  • Added custom grill for #13 and badge on front of car

  • Moved number plate position on custom team to allow the whole door for painting

Peugeot 9X8 LMH (w/Wing)  

  • Adjusted carbon fibre colour on liveries

Ferrari 499P LMH  

  • Corrected #83 driver line up

Mercedes AMG LMGT3  

  • Corrected AMG logos on liveries

  • Corrected driver line up for #60 Le Mans

  • Fixed last lap fuel and temperatures appearing outside of their boxes on hud

  • Fixed missing LEDs on the HUD

  • Adjusted PowerPosition \[%] at all tracks \[+1]

  • Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at all tracks \[-5]

  • Slightly increased FFB multiplier

  • Updated default setups

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH  

  • Fixed single digits not displaying correctly on number board

  • Fixed slight gap between mirror and mirror stem

  • Fixed small hole in cockpit visible from the dash camera

  • Added fuel mixtures

  • Adjusted MaxPowerOutput \[kW] at Spa \[-3], Le Mans \[-5], Monza \[-5]

  • Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[-5], Portimao \[-5], Spa \[-5], Fuji \[-5], Bahrain \[-5], Imola \[-5], COTA \[-5], Interlagos \[-5], Qatar \[-5]

  • Reduced engine heating

  • Updated default setups

BMW M4 LMGT3  

  • Updated BMW M4 GT3 Brazil livery images

Alpine A424 LMDh  

  • Updated liveries

Ferrari 296 LMGT3  

  • Updates to livery of #150 car

Lexus RCF LMGT3  

  • Various livery updates

