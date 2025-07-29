Game Updates
Broadcast
Fixed team names displayed as the real car team name rather than registered team name.
Championships - Online
Added custom livery selection for online championship mode - note, if you have already registered for the upcoming season, you will need to re-enter to use your custom livery
Added icons into the championship table tabs
Updated Online Championship card
Gameplay
Fixed race order being incorrect immediately after green flag before crossing start finish line
Hosted Servers
Fixed being returned to the wrong page after leaving a hosted server
Online
Fixed being unable to register for an event after unregistering
Fixed engine audio when spectating LMH cars online
Fixed team names being replaced by "driver-team"
Sound
Fixed engine audio when spectating LMH cars online
RaceControl
Fixed reporting intentional wrecking for any session showing the lap as undefined in the drop down menu
Online isn't greyed out when not accepted terms and can no longer easily accept
Race Starts
Fixed lack of race start gaps for fast formation
Fixed race start guide not displaying to the player in position 2 on the grid.
Race Weekend
Fixed incorrect label being shown when enabling tyre warmers
Replay
Fixed the replay bar on the watch screen not showing be default
Track Limits
Fixed issues with incorrect track limits investigations starting when leaving the pits after pit blend line
User Interface
Added Lexus & Lambo LMGT3 UI Main Menu Pics
Fixed "Save Setup" button severely clipping and the text is not being displayed in the Italian language
Fixed missing space between "Save Setup asTrack Name"
Fixed race control button on the burger menu disappears after selecting it
Fixed standings live lap gaps being incorrect in the standings screen
Removed damage option in settings menus when in an online session
Updated watch screen standings panel to show relative to the car being viewed
Track Updates
Circuit de la Sarthe
Fixed a barrier collision gap & ground hole before ford chicanes.
Fixed being able to cut Mulsanne chicane 2 without penalty
Car Updates
Add display panel mask to templates
Adjusted side mirrors to give a more rearwards view
Porsche 911 LMGT3 R LMGT3
Added 2025 992s tinted rear windows
Added missing heat shield between exhaust and rain light
Fixed spelling mistake causing body to disappear on low settings
Porsche 963 LMDh
Added 2025 hood and camera details
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
Added custom grill for #13 and badge on front of car
Moved number plate position on custom team to allow the whole door for painting
Peugeot 9X8 LMH (w/Wing)
Adjusted carbon fibre colour on liveries
Ferrari 499P LMH
Corrected #83 driver line up
Mercedes AMG LMGT3
Corrected AMG logos on liveries
Corrected driver line up for #60 Le Mans
Fixed last lap fuel and temperatures appearing outside of their boxes on hud
Fixed missing LEDs on the HUD
Adjusted PowerPosition \[%] at all tracks \[+1]
Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at all tracks \[-5]
Slightly increased FFB multiplier
Updated default setups
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH
Fixed single digits not displaying correctly on number board
Fixed slight gap between mirror and mirror stem
Fixed small hole in cockpit visible from the dash camera
Added fuel mixtures
Adjusted MaxPowerOutput \[kW] at Spa \[-3], Le Mans \[-5], Monza \[-5]
Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[-5], Portimao \[-5], Spa \[-5], Fuji \[-5], Bahrain \[-5], Imola \[-5], COTA \[-5], Interlagos \[-5], Qatar \[-5]
Reduced engine heating
Updated default setups
BMW M4 LMGT3
Updated BMW M4 GT3 Brazil livery images
Alpine A424 LMDh
Updated liveries
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
Updates to livery of #150 car
Lexus RCF LMGT3
Various livery updates
