28 July 2025 Build 19382470 Edited 28 July 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Add:
  • Store Equip Menu: You can now equip items directly after item purchase
  • Background blur shader overlay
  • New Raining Forest background with ambient rain audio loop
  • Dynamic lighting visuals for rainy scenes
  • Stopwatch - Mud Trail: now features rain effects


Fix:
  • Level Select cards not properly responding to mouse hover
  • Menu side banners top and bottom margins
  • Steam leaderboard issue: could fail to parse if scenes changed too quickly


Update:
  • Night Sky background: raised moon and darker trees for improved atmosphere
  • Level Select Menu: locked level cards now appear with a red tint
  • Level Select Menu: improved card focus behavior for keyboard, controllers, and mouse
  • Initial default audio levels lowered for better overall balance

