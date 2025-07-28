- Store Equip Menu: You can now equip items directly after item purchase
- Background blur shader overlay
- New Raining Forest background with ambient rain audio loop
- Dynamic lighting visuals for rainy scenes
- Stopwatch - Mud Trail: now features rain effects
Fix:
- Level Select cards not properly responding to mouse hover
- Menu side banners top and bottom margins
- Steam leaderboard issue: could fail to parse if scenes changed too quickly
Update:
- Night Sky background: raised moon and darker trees for improved atmosphere
- Level Select Menu: locked level cards now appear with a red tint
- Level Select Menu: improved card focus behavior for keyboard, controllers, and mouse
- Initial default audio levels lowered for better overall balance
Changed files in this update