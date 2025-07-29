Hey everyone! 🙋‍♂️

Many people have been asking for achievements - and they're finally here! As a big fan of achievements and trophies, I've put a lot of effort into coming up with some interesting challenges. Hope you enjoy :-)

Here are the new features in Update 1.2.0:

Achievements

Full set of achievements : A total of 50 achievements have been added, designed for new and experienced players alike.

Translations for 8 languages : I've tried to translate all the references and jokes into other languages. If you think another translation is more appropriate, please let me know.

Achievement FAQs: There's a new thread in the discussions with additional information. You can also ask questions about achievements there.

Improvements

Improved herd behavior : Following horses no longer fall behind when swapping positions at top speed.

Improved horse selection : Newly unlocked starting horses are now automatically selected upon purchase (star icon).

Improved data screen : The data screen now shows the current progress for each area that can be reset (e.g. apples, challenge level).

Tweaked sound effects: The sound when collecting apples and others has been slightly changed in pitch.

Have a great time hunting for Steam achievements! 🏆🤠

Mat