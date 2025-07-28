 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Attention detectives! Introducing the brand-new Guest Dossiers, your ultimate tool for mastering the subtle art of guest interaction.

Each dossier reveals valuable insights about the estate's colorful inhabitants, detailing:
  • Personal Insights: Learn guests' likes, dislikes, fears, and secrets.
  • Strategic Notes: Discover which mood is most effective for unlocking each guest's cooperation.

Unlocking these dossiers is simple—just initiate a conversation with any guest, and their dossier entry will be immediately accessible after finishing that game.

Unlock your dossiers and enhance your investigative prowess today!

