Attention detectives! Introducing the brand-new Guest Dossiers, your ultimate tool for mastering the subtle art of guest interaction.Each dossier reveals valuable insights about the estate's colorful inhabitants, detailing:Unlocking these dossiers is simple—just initiate a conversation with any guest, and their dossier entry will be immediately accessible after finishing that game.Unlock your dossiers and enhance your investigative prowess today!