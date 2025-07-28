Police DLC - Now Available!
Hey Mechanics!
Time to suit up – the Police DLC is now officially available for Car Mechanic Simulator 2021!
This brand-new content pack adds 6 police cars inspired by real-world counterparts from around the globe.
What’s included?
6 new vehicles:
- Bolt Sunrise
- Bolt Ranger
- Emden Saxon
- Vallsen 850
- Autotutto Liveccio
- Morena Frizione
Unique police-themed liveries
Some models include bumpers, radios.
Please note:
This DLC does not include new missions, gameplay modes, or functional flashing lights. It’s all about adding fresh builds to your garage!
Changed files in this update