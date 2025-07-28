Police DLC - Now Available!

Hey Mechanics!

Time to suit up – the Police DLC is now officially available for Car Mechanic Simulator 2021!

This brand-new content pack adds 6 police cars inspired by real-world counterparts from around the globe.

What’s included?

6 new vehicles :

- Bolt Sunrise

- Bolt Ranger

- Emden Saxon

- Vallsen 850

- Autotutto Liveccio

- Morena Frizione



Unique police-themed liveries



Some models include bumpers, radios.

Please note:

This DLC does not include new missions, gameplay modes, or functional flashing lights. It’s all about adding fresh builds to your garage!