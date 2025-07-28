 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Police DLC - Now Available!
Hey Mechanics!

Time to suit up – the Police DLC is now officially available for Car Mechanic Simulator 2021!
This brand-new content pack adds 6 police cars inspired by real-world counterparts from around the globe.

 What’s included?

  • 6 new vehicles:
    - Bolt Sunrise
    - Bolt Ranger
    - Emden Saxon
    - Vallsen 850
    - Autotutto Liveccio
    - Morena Frizione

  • Unique police-themed liveries

  • Some models include bumpers, radios.

 Please note:
 This DLC does not include new missions, gameplay modes, or functional flashing lights. It’s all about adding fresh builds to your garage!

