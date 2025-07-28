 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19382091
System changes
-Vaccine C's turret now shoot targeted enemy first
-Added modpack icon in gamefile selection window. Hover mouse over it to check what mods applied to it.

Bugfix
-Defeating Straw hat after Digital Piracy's gone will no longer cause crash. sorry for late.

Changed files in this update

Windows Vaccine A Content Depot 1686531
