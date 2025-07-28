 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19382015
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!
We have urgently updated the game to fix issues preventing stage completion and some font issues.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
----------
If you have any other questions or feedback about the game, please feel free to let us know via the Steam Community Discussion, Steam Comments, or Discord. Thank you!

Windows 64-bit Depot 2552311
macOS Depot 2552312
