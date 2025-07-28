Class-Related：
New assassin mercenary class is available for recruitment.
New assassin skill mechanisms (The duration of the assassin's energy-gathering skill will also increase with the skill level).
Added new assassin-related weapons and equipment.
Reduced the number of animation frames for Amazon's melee actions.
Reduced the number of animation frames for the sorcerer's spell-casting actions.
UI/Display Updates:
Added full-screen mode（Please note the "Always on Top" option in the settings）.
Mercenary-related:
Added a function to reduce the town rest time by increasing the mercenary's salary (excluding portal travel time).
The default salary of mercenaries above purple quality is reduced.
Blue-quality mercenaries are now unlocked after clearing level 10.
Initial mercenaries can now upgrade their quality as the player grows (skills will be re-randomized when quality is upgraded).
Feature Adjustments:
A new batch of Runewords has been added. The newly added Runewords include some new effects.
a) Reduced/Increased Hatred (can reduce/increase the probability of being targeted by enemies)
b) Attribute bonuses for summoned creatures
c) Increased skill levels and values for summoned creatures
The Abyssal Invasion Portal has added a mechanism to select levels by consuming gold.
Resistance detailed attributes are now displayed.
The price shown in item tooltips has been adjusted to the selling price.
The waiting time after a battle failure has been reduced by 20 seconds.
The monster combinations in early levels have been optimized.
New games now start with 500 gold by default.
When unlocking the tavern for the first time, 100 recruitment tokens are now provided by default.
When the computer disk is full, a new prompt indicating that the game cannot be saved has been added when exiting.
Buff duration has been optimized. The following skill durations now increase with the skill level: Vision
Hunting Call
Taunt
Howl
Combat Command
Enchant
Frozen Armor
Decrepify
Lower Resist
Amplify Damage
Artistic Presentation:
Intangible equipment now features a semi-transparent effect.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed the issue of abnormal probability for item socketing;
Fixed the issue where the tavern's initial unlock limit was defaulting to 0;
Fixed the issue where torches could be obtained infinitely under certain conditions;
Fixed the issue of frequent loss of level progress under certain conditions;
Fixed the issue where amulets could enter the Lost Treasury under certain conditions;
Fixed various multi-language display issues.
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community
