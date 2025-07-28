 Skip to content
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19381959 Edited 28 July 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Class-Related：

  • New assassin mercenary class is available for recruitment.

  • New assassin skill mechanisms (The duration of the assassin's energy-gathering skill will also increase with the skill level).

  • Added new assassin-related weapons and equipment.

  • Reduced the number of animation frames for Amazon's melee actions.

  • Reduced the number of animation frames for the sorcerer's spell-casting actions.

UI/Display Updates:

  • Added full-screen mode（Please note the "Always on Top" option in the settings）.

Mercenary-related:

  • Added a function to reduce the town rest time by increasing the mercenary's salary (excluding portal travel time).

  • The default salary of mercenaries above purple quality is reduced.

  • Blue-quality mercenaries are now unlocked after clearing level 10.

  • Initial mercenaries can now upgrade their quality as the player grows (skills will be re-randomized when quality is upgraded).

Feature Adjustments:

  • A new batch of Runewords has been added. The newly added Runewords include some new effects.

    a) Reduced/Increased Hatred (can reduce/increase the probability of being targeted by enemies)

    b) Attribute bonuses for summoned creatures

    c) Increased skill levels and values for summoned creatures

  • The Abyssal Invasion Portal has added a mechanism to select levels by consuming gold.

  • Resistance detailed attributes are now displayed.

  • The price shown in item tooltips has been adjusted to the selling price.

  • The waiting time after a battle failure has been reduced by 20 seconds.

  • The monster combinations in early levels have been optimized.

  • New games now start with 500 gold by default.

  • When unlocking the tavern for the first time, 100 recruitment tokens are now provided by default.

  • When the computer disk is full, a new prompt indicating that the game cannot be saved has been added when exiting.

  • Buff duration has been optimized. The following skill durations now increase with the skill level: Vision

    Hunting Call

    Taunt

    Howl

    Combat Command

    Enchant

    Frozen Armor

    Decrepify

    Lower Resist

    Amplify Damage

Artistic Presentation:

  • Intangible equipment now features a semi-transparent effect.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue of abnormal probability for item socketing;

  • Fixed the issue where the tavern's initial unlock limit was defaulting to 0;

  • Fixed the issue where torches could be obtained infinitely under certain conditions;

  • Fixed the issue of frequent loss of level progress under certain conditions;

  • Fixed the issue where amulets could enter the Lost Treasury under certain conditions;

  • Fixed various multi-language display issues.

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

