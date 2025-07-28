 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey chefs, very minor quality of life update that hopefully resolves the last game-crashing bug.

v0.8.16 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed critical bug where ingredients from discard would stop above the conveyor (I think)

    • This one is tricky to reproduce so let me know if you ever see it occur again!

  • Fixed bug where Dispense icons could get stuck in middle of screen

  • Fixed bug where mult arrows could stick around in shop screen

  • Fixed bug where ingredients spawned by customers (Egg Shells, Chocolate Coins) could remain

  • Fixed bug where ingredients on the right side of omelet could be added to the omelet that gets saved/served/eaten by Principal Clucker

Quality of Life

  • Changed Ascetic text to say "Ingredients worth earning $1+"

  • "Score X more than target score" customer request updates AFTER you surpass that score

  • Dispenses disabled by Minimalism no longer have an orange line behind them

Balance

  • Locked crates without a Dispense get a Dispense between shops

    • Previously players were punished for locking crates without a Dispense since it meant they would have 1 less Dispense available in the next shop

  • Green Apron + Classic Starter Pantry has a new boss: Teacher version of Jane Clucker

    • Previous Teacher (Lady Lana) had Egg Layer + Superstitious. Jane has Egg Layer + Child.

    • I made this change because this is the first boss chefs encounter while they're still learning the game. Superstitious requires the more complex strategy of adjusting ingredients with your dragged ingredient and can catch the player off guard.

