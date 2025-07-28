v0.8.16 Patch Notes

Hey chefs, very minor quality of life update that hopefully resolves the last game-crashing bug.

Bug Fixes

Fixed critical bug where ingredients from discard would stop above the conveyor (I think) This one is tricky to reproduce so let me know if you ever see it occur again!

Fixed bug where Dispense icons could get stuck in middle of screen

Fixed bug where mult arrows could stick around in shop screen

Fixed bug where ingredients spawned by customers (Egg Shells, Chocolate Coins) could remain