Fixed a bug where the "Choke 50 times" achievement was not achievable.
If you think you should have gotten this achievement, but have not been awarded it because of this bug... just choke another map :)
Also, the devs are working hard behind the scenes on more updates to come!
Achievement Bug Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update