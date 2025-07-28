 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19381836 Edited 28 July 2025 – 08:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug where the "Choke 50 times" achievement was not achievable.

If you think you should have gotten this achievement, but have not been awarded it because of this bug... just choke another map :)

Also, the devs are working hard behind the scenes on more updates to come!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1879342
