28 July 2025 Build 19381820 Edited 28 July 2025 – 09:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.18.1

General

  • Updated translations.

  • Added text to clarify which direction to change input offsets in the pause menu.

  • Fixed 2P mode visual issues in 2-1N and X-0.

  • Fixed the black background and Lucky's incorrect positioning in 5-2.

Level Editor Bug Fixes and Improvements

  • Fixed event keyboard shortcuts also triggering other global shortcuts (like toggling frame offsets).

  • Play Sound event: Updated dropdown to include recently added sounds.

  • Set Clap Sound event: Fixed values sometimes getting overwritten.

  • Move Room event: Fixed behaviour of empty pivot fields.

  • Move Room event: Fixed room position being reset while scrubbing.

  • Move Row event: Fixed UI issues when changing target from heart or character.

  • Added a cap of 100 recursive tag calls to prevent crashing from an infinite loop.

  • Fixed support for variables in various angle fields, like in Move Row.

  • Scrubbing now works past bar 1000.

  • RDCode: Added "isScrubbing" boolean variable.

