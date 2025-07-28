Version 0.18.1
General
Updated translations.
Added text to clarify which direction to change input offsets in the pause menu.
Fixed 2P mode visual issues in 2-1N and X-0.
Fixed the black background and Lucky's incorrect positioning in 5-2.
Level Editor Bug Fixes and Improvements
Fixed event keyboard shortcuts also triggering other global shortcuts (like toggling frame offsets).
Play Sound event: Updated dropdown to include recently added sounds.
Set Clap Sound event: Fixed values sometimes getting overwritten.
Move Room event: Fixed behaviour of empty pivot fields.
Move Room event: Fixed room position being reset while scrubbing.
Move Row event: Fixed UI issues when changing target from heart or character.
Added a cap of 100 recursive tag calls to prevent crashing from an infinite loop.
Fixed support for variables in various angle fields, like in Move Row.
Scrubbing now works past bar 1000.
RDCode: Added "isScrubbing" boolean variable.
Changed files in this update