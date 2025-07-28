✨ Features

• New Tutorial game mode

• New Cards:

◦ Incite

◦ Inscribe

◦ Parchment

◦ Requisition

• New Relic:

◦ Manuscript

• New Achievement:

◦ History Major

⚖️ Changes

• Adjusted leader EXP curve

• Moved Trample from Common > Epic

• Reworked Capacitor > +1 Hand Size

• Added native Steam Deck keyboard support to rename window

• Reduced Vitalize+ healing from 4 > 3

🙇 Rief

• Breakthroughs resolve before Inventions by default

🙇 Fiwo735

🐛 Bug Fixes

• Surviving barbarians always attack the nearest city when their Encampment is cleared

• You may upgrade Peasants while they are collecting

🙇 Diadem

• Display income notification when adding or removing Resources from tiles

🙇 SocialHummingbird

• Fixed a bug that caused duplicate era advances when gaining multiple breakthroughs at once

🙇 Diadem

• Atelier can now upgrade cards that it drafts

🙇 Diadem

• Graft now clears forest from tiles

🙇 SergentTT

• Fixed a vision related bug that could cause units to disappear after undoing an upgrade

🙇 Diadem

• Training Manual no longer cures fatigue

🙇 Diadem

• Material now Prints cards instead of Drafting

🙇 Diadem