✨ Features
• New Tutorial game mode
• New Cards:
◦ Incite
◦ Inscribe
◦ Parchment
◦ Requisition
• New Relic:
◦ Manuscript
• New Achievement:
◦ History Major
⚖️ Changes
• Adjusted leader EXP curve
• Moved Trample from Common > Epic
• Reworked Capacitor > +1 Hand Size
• Added native Steam Deck keyboard support to rename window
• Reduced Vitalize+ healing from 4 > 3
🙇 Rief
• Breakthroughs resolve before Inventions by default
🙇 Fiwo735
🐛 Bug Fixes
• Surviving barbarians always attack the nearest city when their Encampment is cleared
• You may upgrade Peasants while they are collecting
🙇 Diadem
• Display income notification when adding or removing Resources from tiles
🙇 SocialHummingbird
• Fixed a bug that caused duplicate era advances when gaining multiple breakthroughs at once
🙇 Diadem
• Atelier can now upgrade cards that it drafts
🙇 Diadem
• Graft now clears forest from tiles
🙇 SergentTT
• Fixed a vision related bug that could cause units to disappear after undoing an upgrade
🙇 Diadem
• Training Manual no longer cures fatigue
🙇 Diadem
• Material now Prints cards instead of Drafting
🙇 Diadem
