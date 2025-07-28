 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19381620 Edited 28 July 2025 – 09:06:34 UTC by Wendy Share
■Ver.1.1.2 Patch Notes
・Fixed an issue where using fullscreen on a second monitor results in display problems
・Adjusted the right stick response range for Nintendo Switch Pro controllers
・Enabled Cloud saving

