■Ver.1.1.2 Patch Notes
・Fixed an issue where using fullscreen on a second monitor results in display problems
・Adjusted the right stick response range for Nintendo Switch Pro controllers
・Enabled Cloud saving
Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced has been updated to Ver.1.1.2.
