30 July 2025 Build 19381552
Update notes via Steam Community

King’s League II: The Quality-Of-Life Update

Version 4.0.5 - Build 10457

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in Story Mode where the Recess and Training tutorials could not progress if their assigned activities were moved off-screen.

  • Fixed an issue in Story Mode where Golem Clash and Triwagon Tourney could be accessed earlier than intended under certain situations.

  • Fixed an issue in the Unit Management menu where adding and then removing a unit would prevent it from being dragged and dropped.

  • Fixed an issue where shadows cast by overhead clouds were not rendering correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where sound effects did not play when hovering over or clicking on quest rewards.

Join the discussion. Join our Discord!

Website: thekingsleague.com

Facebook: facebook.com/playkingsleague

Twitter: x.com/PlayKingsLeague

Windows 64-bit King's League II Content Depot 996081
