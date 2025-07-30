King’s League II: The Quality-Of-Life Update

Version 4.0.5 - Build 10457

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in Story Mode where the Recess and Training tutorials could not progress if their assigned activities were moved off-screen.

Fixed an issue in Story Mode where Golem Clash and Triwagon Tourney could be accessed earlier than intended under certain situations.

Fixed an issue in the Unit Management menu where adding and then removing a unit would prevent it from being dragged and dropped.

Fixed an issue where shadows cast by overhead clouds were not rendering correctly.