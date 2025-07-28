 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19381536 Edited 28 July 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes
- Fixed Ming's Red Heart Letter not triggering despite meeting all requirements.

Balancing Changes
- Sky Quartz now spawn more frequently in Icy Floors above Floor 55.

Increased number of spawn locations of some wild plants:
- Grave Creepers can now also spawn in Lakeside.
- Mothplant and Henbit can now spawn in Town.
- Eggbloom and Angel's Blush can now spawn in Cliffside.
- Winter Squash can now spawn in Meadow.

Gameplay changes
- Crops now take 2 hits from an axe to be destroyed, instead of 1.

