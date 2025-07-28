Fixes

- Fixed Ming's Red Heart Letter not triggering despite meeting all requirements.



Balancing Changes

- Sky Quartz now spawn more frequently in Icy Floors above Floor 55.



Increased number of spawn locations of some wild plants:

- Grave Creepers can now also spawn in Lakeside.

- Mothplant and Henbit can now spawn in Town.

- Eggbloom and Angel's Blush can now spawn in Cliffside.

- Winter Squash can now spawn in Meadow.



Gameplay changes

- Crops now take 2 hits from an axe to be destroyed, instead of 1.