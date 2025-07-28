Specification change
In Endurance Mode, changed the system so that the first match starts after selecting an opponent on the map, just like from the second match onward, instead of starting immediately.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
In Endurance Mode, changed the system so that the first match starts after selecting an opponent on the map, just like from the second match onward, instead of starting immediately.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update