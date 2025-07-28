 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19381509 Edited 28 July 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Specification change

  • In Endurance Mode, changed the system so that the first match starts after selecting an opponent on the map, just like from the second match onward, instead of starting immediately.

