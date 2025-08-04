 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19381462
Update notes via Steam Community

Story NPCs no longer throw themselves recklessly into danger! We’ve fixed the “Jack of All Trades” achievement, made a number of graphical improvements, refined the UI, and also fixed several bugs related to online sessions.

Online improvements

  • Fixed an issue which did not allow clients to purchase or interact with ships for sale in certain conditions.

  • Joining an online session in space will start with the player controlling his ship.

  • Loot shared in online session between players will no longer reset its durability.

  • Fixed a lot of the ship’s incorrect behavior when syncing over network.

  • The current online session info will be displayed in the pause screen instead of the controls.

  • The online connection screen looks better now, it has a background.

Graphic and UI improvements

  • Fixed a graphics issue with the player helmet being drawn during the game pause in first person.

  • Some UI overlaps have been addressed. Addressed a number of minor UI issues.

  • The save indicator is now displayed while the ship is being saved too.

  • Other ships in space are now valid cruise targets, both enemies and other players.

Bug fixes & other improvements

  • Certain main quest steps have been added safety checks. Quest NPCs are no longer allowed to be underground, for example (Casascutum really liked to go mining under the enemy base).

  • The “Jack of all trades” achievement has it’s on-load trigger fixed, should pop up for a lot of people when just opening the game if they ever had the 4 classes at least level 10.

  • Fixed a crash related to the fireflies visual effects.

  • The continuous fire after respawn was fixed.

  • The paint gun will no longer paint the ship while it’s being internally processed, and those changes would end up lost. A warning is displayed.

  • The teleport inside ship and leaving the driving seat positions have been refined to fix moving into the ship’s walls.

  • Fixed a lot of memory leaks, a handful of them were related to ship editing.

  • When teleporting trough planet portals, the player will no longer be placed on the highest block in the area.

  • Fixed some physics issues with the speeders, which did not allow connected players to interact with them in some situations.

  • Fixed a situation when the last change to a ship edit was lost.

  • More auto-saves are performed, especially for a server when another player disconnects while on a far away planet.

Changed files in this update

