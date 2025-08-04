Story NPCs no longer throw themselves recklessly into danger! We’ve fixed the “Jack of All Trades” achievement, made a number of graphical improvements, refined the UI, and also fixed several bugs related to online sessions.

The online connection screen looks better now, it has a background.

The current online session info will be displayed in the pause screen instead of the controls.

Fixed a lot of the ship’s incorrect behavior when syncing over network.

Loot shared in online session between players will no longer reset its durability.

Joining an online session in space will start with the player controlling his ship.

Fixed an issue which did not allow clients to purchase or interact with ships for sale in certain conditions.

Other ships in space are now valid cruise targets, both enemies and other players.

The save indicator is now displayed while the ship is being saved too.

Some UI overlaps have been addressed. Addressed a number of minor UI issues.

Fixed a graphics issue with the player helmet being drawn during the game pause in first person.

Certain main quest steps have been added safety checks. Quest NPCs are no longer allowed to be underground, for example (Casascutum really liked to go mining under the enemy base).

The “Jack of all trades” achievement has it’s on-load trigger fixed, should pop up for a lot of people when just opening the game if they ever had the 4 classes at least level 10.

Fixed a crash related to the fireflies visual effects.

The continuous fire after respawn was fixed.

The paint gun will no longer paint the ship while it’s being internally processed, and those changes would end up lost. A warning is displayed.

The teleport inside ship and leaving the driving seat positions have been refined to fix moving into the ship’s walls.

Fixed a lot of memory leaks, a handful of them were related to ship editing.

When teleporting trough planet portals, the player will no longer be placed on the highest block in the area.

Fixed some physics issues with the speeders, which did not allow connected players to interact with them in some situations.

Fixed a situation when the last change to a ship edit was lost.